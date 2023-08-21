Russia Responds with Fury and Excuses After Vaunted Moon Mission Fails

When Russia’s first try at a lunar landing in nearly 50 years crashed on arrival Sunday, it wasn’t just a setback for the Roscosmos space agency and its effort to reach the moon’s South Pole; it was also a failure that had Russian propagandists reacting with a mix of anger and far-fetched explanations for what went wrong.

“The first pancake is often lumpy,” the nationalist Tsargrad-TV said, noting that the Russian space program had been “generally very successful” despite sanctions imposed by the West. Some Kremlin channels suggested the crash would help Roscosmos learn lessons for future missions.

But that “first pancake” was a very expensive one - a point seized on by other Russians.

“Lunar failure: 18 years of work and 6 billion rubles went into space debris,” said “We Can Explain,” the Telegram channel owned by opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky. “Modern Russia has failed to carry out a single interplanetary mission.”

Luna-25 entered the moon’s orbit Friday, on a mission to search for ice at its South Pole. On Sunday officials confirmed that the craft had suffered engine trouble and crashed into the lunar surface. It was, as Ars Technica noted, a “stunning loss” for Russia’s space industry, one that leaves the future of its follow-on mission, Luna-26, in question.

It’s “a safe bet [they] will be delayed more, if they fly at all,” Ars Technica said.

Russian pride: “The moon is ours!”

The launch of Luna-25 was among the most hyped stories in Russian media in recent months, played up as evidence of the country's power and technological prowess despite efforts by the West to punish Moscow with economic sanctions. The mission, as described on multiple platforms, would mark a return to the glory days of the Soviet space program - which in 1957 produced Sputnik, the world’s first artificial satellite, and four years later sent cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin aloft as the first human in space.

Luna-25 was also a convenient counter-narrative as bad news multiplied from Ukraine.

A month and a half after Russia’s 2022 invasion, President Vladimir Putin said his country needed to meet the challenges of space exploration in order to “effectively solve national development tasks on earth, strengthen security and technological sovereignty, create advanced developments in the field of robotics and microelectronics, ecology and medicine."

When the Luna-25 was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome, the launchpad featured a large banner with the inscription “Za Russia” (“For Russia”), starting with the letter Z, the near-sacred symbol for the nation’s war against Ukraine.

The TASS news agency wrote that “In the summer of 2023, Russia is not just returning to the Moon, it is taking a step towards staying there for a long time.” And as Luna-25 took off last week, the influential Kremlin mouthpiece Margarita Simonyan called the mission “historical” and wrote in her Telegram channel, “The Luna-25 station flew away from the Vostochny cosmodrome and will be on the moon in about 5 days…I am fiercely proud of my country!”

Replies to Simonyan's post reflected a collective pride: “The moon is OURS!” said one, an echo of the well-known cry, “Crimea is ours” that emerged after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

"Indescribable feelings!” said another. ”Power! Proud of my Russia!”

Tsargrad TV said the Luna-25 mission was “a Russian project that became a sensation.”

But then came the news from the lunar surface. And if there was any “sensation,” it was the wrong kind. The Luna-25 was no more.

“Everybody screwed up!”

Late Sunday, even the editors at Tsargrad-TV were struggling for a silver lining.

“There are not even five countries in the world that can send a ship to the Moon,” Tsargrad said. “Russia can. The first pancake is often lumpy - and we have not flown to the Moon for more than 40 years. The space program in Russia exists and is generally very successful, despite the war, and sanctions from the West.”

Pro-government blogger Sergey Kolyasnikov, the author of the Telegram channel Zergulio (243 thousand subscribers), used the lunar crash to take a dig at Ukraine.

Ukrainians had “howled in happiness” at the news, Kolyasnikov said, “It's sad, of course. But we will build a new station. And we will definitely not build a new Ukraine.”

And the pro-Kremlin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda posted a rosy headline: “Luna-25 partially fulfilled its mission: the crash will help Russian cosmonautics”. In an article for the paper, the space historian Roman Belousov said that “For Russia, this was an important experience in launching a device to the moon.”

In this image made from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP

But other Russians were less forgiving.

The Russian Parliament’s deputy economist Mikhail Delyagin called Roskosmos “not a disease, but a symptom.”

“The power of thieves and idiots expels the intellect from the country, and kills technology,” Delyagin said on his Telegram channel. He bemoaned what he called “leadership selection according to the principles of servility and theft,” which he said had prevented “not allow to control not only tank breakthroughs, but also flights into space.”

The responses to Delyagin’s post were unflinching in their criticism (and also posted anonymously).

“Everybody screwed up, shame!!!” said one. “Sorry for the bad words."

And as news of the crash spread, fresh comments appeared under Margarita Simonyan's post:

“So much money wasted, who needs this Moon, there is a lot of work on Earth!”

“Are we still proud? Is the moon still ours?"

Today I published a post on my Facebook page in which I shared my own opinions on the Luna-25 failure. To my mind it was a rebuke of all the Kremlin propaganda that was openly preparing to turn the success of this mission into an achievement of Putinism and use it to justify everything that the regime is doing, including the war in Ukraine.

So far nearly 200 people from Russia, Ukraine and other countries have left their comments.

Alexei Mirov, an entrepreneur from Moscow who now lives in Amsterdam, wrote: “The very fact of launching this mission in a country with an unrealistic budget deficit, waging a bloody war that takes hundreds of lives every day, looks like a mockery of common sense”.

Alexey, a college friend and now top producer of a television station in Moscow, criticized me for "drawing historical conclusions about a society based on just one failure" and said that other countries had their own setbacks.

"Have all of Elon Musk’s launches been successful?” he asked. “Hasn't NASA had accidents?"

To which another follower of my Facebook page, Boris, responded by noting that “a single accident says a lot” because there haven’t been any other missions. "One mission in 50 years - and compare how many launches a year Musk makes?”

A couple of people accused me of a lack of patriotism. Natalia, a Russian businesswoman who now lives in London, asked why I hadn't posted anything about recent drone attacks on Moscow (not true, I have written about them many times).

Taken together, all these responses - to my posts and many others - serve to show how the moon mission mishap has a lot of Russians upset, for one reason or another.

Meanwhile, there will likely be another setback for Russia’s space ambitions later this week. That’s when India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to land on the moon.