Russia Reports Mysterious 'Abnormal Situation' as Its Spacecraft Closes In On Moon Landing
Russia Reports Mysterious ‘Abnormal Situation’ as Its Spacecraft Closes In On Moon Landing

It's not clear if the incident will prevent planned lunar mission

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Russia reported Saturday that its Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier in August and is heading toward the moon, has experienced a mysterious “abnormal situation.”

Roscosmos, the country’s space agency, announced that the spacecraft encountered unspecified issues when it attempted to enter a pre-landing orbit, according to the Associated Press. 

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred onboard the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos noted.

Roscosmos did not clarify if the issues or the incident will prevent the spacecraft from landing on the moon on the expected date of August 23.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russia's Far East, on Aug. 11, 2023.Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP

Luna-25 launched on August 11. The mission marks the first time Russia has reached the moon since 1976 when the country was still part of the Soviet Union.

The spacecraft is headed to the south pole of the moon to search for ice, which is said to be critical for any future human stations on the Earth’s only natural satellite.

A rover was originally part of the Luna-25 mission plans but was later scrapped after the country was hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts have also said that the rover was removed to help reduce weight on the spacecraft and increase overall reliability, according to AP.

