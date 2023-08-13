Russia Quietly Launches New Offensive From 1 of Putin’s Annexed Ukraine Territories
One analyst warned it would be a 'big deal' if Russia advances in its new offensive
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army has stealthily initiated a new offensive from within the northern Luhansk Oblast — a region including Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories — as it edges closer to the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that a massive number of Russian troops have been carrying out attacks on the Kreminna-Svatove axis in northeastern Ukraine, but only minor gains were made, including the alleged capture of the town of Nadiya.
Russia on Saturday claimed that it had captured the village of Urozhaine in the eastern part of the Luhansk region in an overnight attack, according to the Associated Press.
Moscow’s latest military efforts come in the midst of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, which the war-torn nation launched to take back its territories from Russia.
- Vladimir Putin makes the war in Ukraine even more dangerous by annexing 15 percent of Ukrainian territory
- Putin’s new age of conquest
- Ukraine turning point? The offensive against Russia that may decide the war
- World in Photos: One week after Vladimir Putin’s ‘annexation,’ Ukrainian forces have changed the maps
- The Ukraine War in data: Vladimir Putin’s speech sparks a new exodus from Russia
- In the new offensive in the Ukraine War, can new recruits, high morale and heavy weapons tip the balance?
Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been bolstered by Western nations, which have been sending military aid since the war began in February 2022.
Though Russia’s new offensive appears to be smaller in size and scope than its winter operation, it could still undermine Ukraine’s defense efforts, one analyst told the Hill.
Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, warned that it would “really be a big deal” if Russia advances in its new offensive.
It would be "devastating to Ukraine’s narrative about the counteroffensive if the Russians were able to capture Luhansk — which I don’t think they can,” Cancian told The Hill.
“But if they’re able to do that at a time when the Ukrainian counteroffensive was hung up in the defensive zone, that would be a very powerful failure, and, I think, very discouraging to Western supporters.”
This week, Ukraine issued a mandatory evacuation for residents in Kupyansk, which lies near the Russian-Ukrainian border, and its surrounding areas, CNN reported.
Russia, meanwhile, intensified its attacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region and claimed that it gained control of Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk on Thursday.
Moscow captured Kupyansk earlier on in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces took it back in September 2022, along with other areas recovered from Russia.
Russia’s fight in Luhansk intensified in mid-July in less-population rural and open areas, the Hill reported.
Ukrainian officials at the time said that Russian forces engaged in an intense battle near Kupyansk and nearby Lyman, and were trying to break through Ukrainian defense lines in that area, according to Reuters.
"For two days running, the enemy has been actively on the offensive in the Kupiansk sector in Kharkiv region," Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram last month.
"We are defending. Heavy fighting is going on and the positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day," he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews