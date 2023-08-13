Russia Quietly Launches New Offensive From 1 of Putin’s Annexed Ukraine Territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army has stealthily initiated a new offensive from within the northern Luhansk Oblast — a region including Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories — as it edges closer to the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that a massive number of Russian troops have been carrying out attacks on the Kreminna-Svatove axis in northeastern Ukraine, but only minor gains were made, including the alleged capture of the town of Nadiya.

Russia on Saturday claimed that it had captured the village of Urozhaine in the eastern part of the Luhansk region in an overnight attack, according to the Associated Press.

Moscow’s latest military efforts come in the midst of the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, which the war-torn nation launched to take back its territories from Russia.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been bolstered by Western nations, which have been sending military aid since the war began in February 2022.

Though Russia’s new offensive appears to be smaller in size and scope than its winter operation, it could still undermine Ukraine’s defense efforts, one analyst told the Hill.

A person prepares the ground for potatoes on his land in the town of Kupiansk which has experienced regular shelling from the Russians on January 6, 2023 in Kupiansk, Ukraine. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, warned that it would “really be a big deal” if Russia advances in its new offensive.

It would be "devastating to Ukraine’s narrative about the counteroffensive if the Russians were able to capture Luhansk — which I don’t think they can,” Cancian told The Hill.

“But if they’re able to do that at a time when the Ukrainian counteroffensive was hung up in the defensive zone, that would be a very powerful failure, and, I think, very discouraging to Western supporters.”

This week, Ukraine issued a mandatory evacuation for residents in Kupyansk, which lies near the Russian-Ukrainian border, and its surrounding areas, CNN reported.

Russia, meanwhile, intensified its attacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region and claimed that it gained control of Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk on Thursday.

Moscow captured Kupyansk earlier on in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces took it back in September 2022, along with other areas recovered from Russia.

Russia’s fight in Luhansk intensified in mid-July in less-population rural and open areas, the Hill reported.

Ukrainian officials at the time said that Russian forces engaged in an intense battle near Kupyansk and nearby Lyman, and were trying to break through Ukrainian defense lines in that area, according to Reuters.

"For two days running, the enemy has been actively on the offensive in the Kupiansk sector in Kharkiv region," Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram last month.

"We are defending. Heavy fighting is going on and the positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day," he said.