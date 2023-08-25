Russia Pushing Propaganda on Unwitting Americans, Newly Declassified Documents Show

Newly declassified U.S. intelligence documents show American officials believe Russia's intelligence agency is trying to push pro-Kremlin propaganda through unsuspecting but influential figures in the U.S. and other western nations who have close relationships with Russian civilians.

Essentially, U.S. officials believe the Russian Federal Security Service is laundering the propaganda through independent actors, according to a new report from CNN published Friday.

“These influence operations are designed to be deliberately small scale, the overall goal being U.S. [and] Western persons presenting these ideas, seemingly organic,” a U.S. official authorized to discuss the material but who was not named told CNN. “The co-optee influence operations are built primarily on personal relationships … they build trust with them and then they can leverage that to covertly push the FSB’s agenda.”

The official added, however, that the Western figures who have amplified Russian messaging were likely unaware of the motives at play.

“At the end of the day, this unwitting target is disseminating Russian influence operation, Russian propaganda to their target public,” the U.S. official said. “Ultimately, a lot of these are unwitting people — they remain unaware who is essentially seeding these narratives.”

The effort has been somewhat successful in getting Russian narratives into the Western news media, according to the CNN report.

In one instance, the leader of a Russian NGO, Maxim Grigoriev, made several speeches to the UN where he bolstered a false study that said a Syria-based humanitarian group managed a human organ black market and had also faked chemical attacks by Syrian President and Russian ally Bashar al-Assad.

The claims were later featured in a television report by One America News Network, according to CNN.

CNN reached out to both OANN and Grigoriev for comment but had not received a response as of Friday afternoon.

The declassified intelligence also names several Russian civilian "co-optees," who were directed by Russian officials to form relationships with people of influence in the West.

Andrey Stepanenko, for example, founded a media project that sponsored American and Western journalists in visits to eastern Ukraine to shed a light on the "alleged truth" about what was happening there, according to CNN.

The newly released intelligence shows however the FSB directed Stepanenko's operation and "almost certainly financed the project."

CNN could not find Stepnenko for comment.

The unnamed U.S. official also identified Russian NGO founder Natalia Burlinova as another co-optee, alleging Burlinova managed several diplomacy efforts that were bankrolled by the FSB with the goal of influencing Western opinions.

With FSB funding, Burlinova worked with multiple American think tanks and universities in Washington, Boston and New York in various events and meetings, CNN reported.

Earlier this year, Burlinova was indicted on charges of conspiring with an FSB officer to act as an illegal Russian agent inside the U.S.

“Once you’re aware of who these people are and their association with the FSB, by nature of what they’re doing, they have very, very public personas,” the unnamed official said. “And so I would just say it’s not really difficult to kind of follow the strings.”

According to CNN, the official declined to comment on whether Russia as attempted to use the tactic to influence American elections.

Still, the declassified intelligence shows Russia also uses the practice to help control political opinion within its own borders.