Ukraine: Russia Pulls Its Nukes After Homegrown Raiders Strike Border Region

Russia was forced to abruptly evacuate a stockpile of tactical nuclear weapons located near the Ukraine border after an armed incursion by Russian partisans, a Ukrainian intelligence official said late Monday.

Russian forces, “in an urgent mode,” abandoned a facility known as Belgorod-22, which Andrii Yusov of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate identified as “a storage facility for nuclear weapons,” Ukrainska Pravda and other media reported.

Belgorod-22 is on the outskirts of Grayvoron, the village in southern Russia which was seized Monday by two combat units staffed with Russian fighters, the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps. The Russian partisans made a surprise cross-border raid Monday from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast into the Belgorod region, advancing 6 miles past the border and occupying roughly 12 square miles of Russian territory, local media reported today. At least 8 people were injured in the attack and one died during an overnight evacuation.



Both groups have voiced their opposition to Vladimir Putin. One said in a Telegram post that it was fighting to end "Kremlin dictatorship." A Kremlin spokesman said Russia would "liquidate" the forces, who it called "Ukrainian saboteurs."

Smoke billows from an oil refinery after Ukrainian army helicopters hit it in Belgorod on Friday.

By midday Tuesday it was unclear how much land the forces still held. The governor of the Belgorod region said attacks had continued during the night and pleaded with villagers to keep away from their homes due to ongoing combat.



"The cleaning of the territory by the Ministry of Defence together with law enforcement agencies continues," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram. “But to return to their homes for the time being, I now appeal to the residents of the Grayvoron district…it is not worth it yet.”

Gladkov said an elderly woman had died while being evacuated and that two civilians, a man and a woman, were hospitalized with severe shrapnel wounds. Ten towns have been evacuated, Gladkov said, and more than a dozen were hit with mortar fire. The offices of the Russian FSB intelligence service and the interior ministry in Belgorod city were targeted with drone attacks overnight, local media said.

A "humiliation" for Putin

While the news outlet Euromaidan Press referred to the raiders as “Ukrainian assault units comprised of Russian citizens,” Ukrainian officials insisted the fighters were acting independently. Ukraine has consistently denied responsibility for attacks within Russia.

Ukraine “has nothing to do with it,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

Others gave a more nuanced view. “They are definitely under the influence of the Ukrainian armed forces, but they’re not directed,” Rostyslav Khotin, international editor at the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe, told The Messenger.

“Russia is facing an increasingly serious multi-domain security threat in its border regions, with losses of combat aircraft, improvised explosive device attacks on rail lines, and now direct partisan action, the British defense ministry said in a bulletin. “Russia will almost certainly use these incidents to support the official narrative that it is the victim in the war.”

But Khotin said that however the Kremlin responds, the attacks were at a minimum a profound propaganda problem for Putin. “It’s a humiliation for Russia and a humiliation for Putin,” he said. “It’s kind of satirical, a general message to Russia – what you do here, we can do there.”