Russia Plans ‘Shtorm’ of Attack Planes Over Ukraine, UK Says

Stung by air squadrons that have "severely underperformed" over Ukraine, Russia is assembling a new, elite air group that will focus on ground attack missions, the British defense ministry said Monday.

The move comes as the United States and its allies accelerate plans to supply the Ukrainian air force with American-made F-16 fighter jets - pointing to a coming battle for the skies.

Moscow has pounded Ukraine with missile and drone attacks for months, but with diminishing success as Kyiv's air defense forces have grown more skilled and better equipped - to the point that they are now shooting down Russian hypersonic missiles.

Ukrainian forces fire rockets toward Russian positions in Donbas, Ukraine, on Sunday.

Despite its bigger and more modern air force, Russia has failed since its February 2022 invasion to dominate the airspace over Ukraine. After early losses to Ukrainian air defenses, Russia has conducted most of its airborne strikes from friendly territory.

Now Moscow is apparently trying again.

"Russia is highly likely creating a new 'elite' attack aviation group code-named 'Shtorm' to operate over Ukraine," the UK's defense intelligence staff said in a bulletin on Twitter. The group would consist of SU-24 and SU-34 fighter-bombers, as well as a squadron of attack helicopters, the bulletin said, with pay incentives offered to active duty and retired pilots.

Last week, the U.S. agreed for the first time to provide F-16 fighter jet training to Ukrainian pilots. Several NATO allies have agreed to provide F-16s to Ukraine once the pilots are trained, but they won't be ready for several months.

Russian attacks overnight killed three people and injured 14, according to local media. Ukraine said its air defenses shot down 20 Russian drones and four cruise missiles.