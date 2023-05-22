The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Russia Plans ‘Shtorm’ of Attack Planes Over Ukraine, UK Says

    It's an apparent response to U.S. plans to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Morrison
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Stung by air squadrons that have "severely underperformed" over Ukraine, Russia is assembling a new, elite air group that will focus on ground attack missions, the British defense ministry said Monday.

    The move comes as the United States and its allies accelerate plans to supply the Ukrainian air force with American-made F-16 fighter jets - pointing to a coming battle for the skies.

    Moscow has pounded Ukraine with missile and drone attacks for months, but with diminishing success as Kyiv's air defense forces have grown more skilled and better equipped - to the point that they are now shooting down Russian hypersonic missiles.

    Ukrainian forces fire rockets toward Russian positions in Donbas, Ukraine, on Sunday.
    Read More

    Despite its bigger and more modern air force, Russia has failed since its February 2022 invasion to dominate the airspace over Ukraine. After early losses to Ukrainian air defenses, Russia has conducted most of its airborne strikes from friendly territory.

    Now Moscow is apparently trying again.

    "Russia is highly likely creating a new 'elite' attack aviation group code-named 'Shtorm' to operate over Ukraine," the UK's defense intelligence staff said in a bulletin on Twitter. The group would consist of SU-24 and SU-34 fighter-bombers, as well as a squadron of attack helicopters, the bulletin said, with pay incentives offered to active duty and retired pilots.

    Last week, the U.S. agreed for the first time to provide F-16 fighter jet training to Ukrainian pilots. Several NATO allies have agreed to provide F-16s to Ukraine once the pilots are trained, but they won't be ready for several months.

    Russian attacks overnight killed three people and injured 14, according to local media. Ukraine said its air defenses shot down 20 Russian drones and four cruise missiles.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.