Russia Is About to Attempt Its First Mission to Moon in 50 Years

The Kremlin will launch its first space mission in nearly five decades early Friday.

In an attempt to wow the West, Russia's Luna-25 mission has the potential to prove the country is still able to launch moon landings amid its 18-month war with Ukraine and delay-causing sanctions.

​​"The question of prestige always plays a role in interplanetary research, in China and the United States as well, [and] that's why the Russian government gave money to this exploration," Vitaly Egorov, a space exploration blogger, told The Guardian.

Though the former Soviet Union was the first country to have a human enter Space in 1961, Moscow has had several notable failed launches since. The Mars-96 in 1996 and the Phobos-Grunt in 2011 crash-landed in the Pacific Ocean. Both missions were unmanned so no one was harmed.

The trick isn't just getting to the moon but also landing on it, Egorov said.

"The Russian Federation hasn't had much luck with launching unmanned interplanetary probes," he said. "One of the main goals is to let modern specialists put down space probes softly on celestial objects. They haven't had that experience in 47 years."

Russia's last successful lunar landing was in 1976. The mission yielded proof that there was water on the moon. Friday's mission also hopes to generate discoveries that could lead to the chance of human colonization on the moon.

Moscow's mission comes after India launched a space probe into the moon's orbit earlier this week, according to the Indian Space Research Organization. India's and Russia’s probes are aimed to land on the south pole of the moon, an area rich in water.

The Luna-25 — also called the Luna-Glob Lander — will stay on the moon for about a year to complete its mission while the Indian probe — the Chandrayaan-3 — will complete its mission in two weeks.

The south pole is one of the least-explored regions of Earth's moon, creating the potential for a 1980s-era space race among countries to explore the area.

Russia's space agency Roscomos has expressed eagerness for the Luna-25 to land before the Indian probe.

"There is no danger that they interfere with each other or collide. There is enough space for everyone on the moon," the Russian state space corporation said in remarks published by Reuters.

Sanctions issued against the Kremlin have thrown a wrench in the Russian space program. Without the help of Western technology and funding, Russia has had trouble producing and launching probes and other equipment.

Pavel Luzin, a Russian military and aerospace expert, told The Guardian Moscow is using this mission to demonstrate it can make strides in space exploration without aid from the West.

"Luna-25 plays today a mostly psychological and propaganda role for the Kremlin. It needs to demonstrate that it is capable to do something even without the West."

The Russian probe will be launched into space by the Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket — a small launch vehicle used in previous failed missions.

The rocket will launch from the far eastern region of Russia in Shakhtinsky. Officials said they will evacuate the town as a safeguard.