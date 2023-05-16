Russia Launches ‘Exceptional’ Missile Attack on Ukraine

Ukraine said its air defenses thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday. The military reported shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital.

Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses.

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time,” said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.

No casualties were reported as Western-supplied weapons helped fend off the assault.

Russia said the drone and missile attack had hit all its targets.

It claimed to have destroyed a US-built Patriot air defense system using a hypersonic missile during the attack, according to Sky News.

The British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, tweeted that the barrage was “pretty intense.”

It was the eighth time this month that Russian air raids had targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Six “Kinzhal” aero-ballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K aircraft, nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three land-based S-400 cruise missiles targeted the capital, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said in a statement on Telegram.

After the first onslaught, Russia also launched Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and conducted aerial reconnaissance, Ihnat said.

Russia has increase missile attacks ahead of what is expected to be a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In a wide-ranging interview about the war, Gen. David Petraeus, a former top U.S. Army commander and CIA director, gave a bullish assessment of Ukraine’s chances.

“I believe that those forces are going to take back more territory from Russia, and liberate more Ukrainian soil from Russia’s occupying forces,” Petraeus told The Messenger. “And perhaps most important, Ukraine now has multiple brigades to carry out follow-on operations. Brigades that can exploit momentum achieved by the lead elements. That’s what I see coming.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.