Russia Is Forbidding Black Sea Food Shipments After the End of Transport Deal - The Messenger
Russia Is Forbidding Black Sea Food Shipments After the End of Transport Deal

Shipping lanes are 'temporarily dangerous for navigation,' Russia said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Workers load grain at a port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26. AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko

Moscow threatened on Wednesday any ship trying to move grain from Ukrainian ports as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struggled to cobble together a new Black Sea shipping deal that excluded Russia. 

“From 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, Russia will consider all ships that go to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as carriers of military cargo,” the Russian military announced on Telegram

This week Russia killed off the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for the inspection and safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and food oil to markets around the world. The last shipload of grain left Odesa on Monday.

Since then, Zelensky has been flailing to revive the food shipments without Russia's permission. The Russian navy controls the Black Sea.

“Ukraine, the UN and Turkey together can ensure the operation of a food corridor and vessel inspections. This is necessary for the entire world,” Zelensky said in an address Tuesday night.

Some 57% of the 33 million metric tons of food exported from Ukraine under the deal went to the developing world. Grain prices rose sharply after the initiative was canceled. “Africa has the right to stability. Asia has the right to stability,” Zelensky said.

Russia’s announcement on Wednesday showed it wasn’t going to let trade continue without concessions.

"A number of sea areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea have been declared temporarily dangerous for navigation,” the defense ministry said.

“Relevant information warnings about the withdrawal of safety guarantees for seafarers have been issued in the prescribed manner." 

Meanwhile, Russian air strikes on Ukrainian ports continued to hammer Ukrainian infrastructure and food stocks. 

A missile attack overnight destroyed more than 60,000 tons of grain at the port of Chornomorsk, an export hub to the south of Odesa, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said Wednesday.

"This is a terrorist act not against Ukraine, but against the whole world," he Solskyi said. "If we cannot export food, then the population of the poorest countries will be on the edge of survival."

