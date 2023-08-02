Russia Hits Ukrainian River Port, Damaging Grain Stock

A Russian drone strike seriously damaged a grain elevator in southern Ukraine early Wednesday, causing a spike in global food prices, officials said, as Moscow continued to pound Ukrainian food stocks and infrastructure.
“Russian terrorists have once again attacked ports, grain, global food security," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram. “When civilian ports are targeted, when terrorists deliberately destroy even elevators, this is a threat to everyone on all continents.”
Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade leapt 4% on news of another attack on one of the world's top grain exporters.
The overnight strike by Iranian-made Shahed drones focused on the Izmail port, located off the Black Sea, across from Romania on the Danube River.
On Sunday, Ukrainian media and bloggers trumpeted the arrival of three cargo ships hailing from Greece, Israel, and Turkey to Izmail from the Black Sea, portraying them as having broken a Russian blockade. Russia last month pulled out of an international agreement to allow Ukrainian food exports via the Black Sea and has declared Ukrainian ports off-limits to shipping.
The attack Wednesday morning appeared to be Russia’s answer.
The Odesa regional governor, Oleh Kiper, said fires had broken out at the Izmail port, including at a grain storage facility. There were no casualties.
“Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide,” Ukraine’s defense ministry said on social media. “
Ukraine's Danube ports were responsible for nearly 25% of national grain exports before Russia ended the wartime Black Sea Grain Initiative, sending barges across the river to the Romanian port of Constanta.
Air defenses shot down 23 Shaheds overnight, including at least 10 over Kyiv, the city’s military administration said.
