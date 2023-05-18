The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Russia Fires Dozens of Cruise Missiles at Ukraine

    Ukraine says 29 of the 30 missiles were shot down in the nighttime attack.

    Luke Funk
    Russia carried out a deadly new nighttime missile attack on various parts of Ukraine, officials said.

    One person was killed and two wounded in the southern region of Odesa, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the region’s military administration.

    Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv as the Kremlin’s forces targeted the capital for the ninth time this month in a clear escalation after weeks of lull and before a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.

    Ukraine says it shot down 29 of 30 cruise missiles that Russia fired.

    Debris fell on two Kyiv districts, starting a fire at a garage complex.

    Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no one had been injured in the city, according to the BBC.

    The missiles in the attack were believed to be older Soviet-era weapons.  An attack on Tuesday included newer hypersonic missiles.

    Ukraine authorities say its military shot down two Russian exploding drones and two reconnaissance drones.

    Meanwhile, Kremlin-installed authorities in occupied Crimea reported the derailment of eight train cars Thursday because of an explosion, prompting renewed suspicions about possible Ukrainian saboteur activity behind Russian lines.

    Russian state media reported that the train was carrying grain.

    Ukraine officials refuse to comment on possible acts of sabotage.

    Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, noted on Ukrainian television that Russian train lines “are also used to transport weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles.”

    While the ground fighting is largely deadlocked along that front line, both sides are targeting each other’s territory with long-range weapons.

    At least seven Ukrainian civilians were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, and 18 people were wounded over the previous 24 hours, the presidential office said.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

