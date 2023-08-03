Russia Fines Wikipedia and Apple for Spreading ‘False Information’ About Ukraine War - The Messenger
Russia Fines Wikipedia and Apple for Spreading ‘False Information’ About Ukraine War

The fines come as Russia continues to crack down on criticism and questioning of its invasion of Ukraine

Associated Press
A Russian court on Thursday imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be "false information" about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

A justice of the peace in a magistrate's court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles ($33,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting Russia's military and spreading false information about the Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.

The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles ($4,400).

Vladimir Putin holds an Apple iPad during the all-Russia congress of judges on December 18, 2012 in Moscow, Russia.
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.

Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

