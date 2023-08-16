Russia Expels Foreign Reporter in Escalating Campaign Against International Press - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Russia Expels Foreign Reporter in Escalating Campaign Against International Press

Eva Hartog, a reporter for Politico’s European arm, has been forced to leave the country after her visa was not renewed

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Politico Europe’s reporter in Moscow, Eva Hartog, who has been forced to leave RussiaDWDD/YouTube

Russia has expelled a foreign correspondent based in Moscow as the Kremlin continues to expand its crackdown on the international press.

Eva Hartog, a reporter for Politico’s European arm who had been living in the Russian capital since 2013, was forced to leave the country after local officials told her that her visa would not be renewed based on a decision by certain “relevant authorities.”

She was not provided with further information about how they arrived at their decision.

A Dutch citizen with Russian roots, she applied to renew her visa under new rules put in place after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International reporters are required to reapply for visas and accreditation every three months; before the war, the approvals were annual.

Hartog has spent years reporting on the country, working for the Moscow Times, Russia’s leading English-language news outlet where she was editor in chief, among other outlets.

She is the first international reporter to be expelled since the Kremlin jailed the Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich in March - Russia’s most aggressive move against the foreign media since the invasion.

Gershkovich, who is American, was arrested on espionage charges that have been vehemently denied by both him and his employer. He remains in prison in Russia, where he faces up to 20 years in jail.

Read More

Russian authorities have blocked US officials from regular consular access to Gershkovich, who is the first American reporter to be arrested in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.

“Thankfully, Eva is safe and was able to leave Russia — however Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal remains unjustly imprisoned for committing fair and accurate journalism and should be released immediately,” Jamil Anderlini, Politico Europe’s editor-in-chief, said in a statement Wednesday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.