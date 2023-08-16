Russia Expels Foreign Reporter in Escalating Campaign Against International Press

Russia has expelled a foreign correspondent based in Moscow as the Kremlin continues to expand its crackdown on the international press.
Eva Hartog, a reporter for Politico’s European arm who had been living in the Russian capital since 2013, was forced to leave the country after local officials told her that her visa would not be renewed based on a decision by certain “relevant authorities.”
She was not provided with further information about how they arrived at their decision.
A Dutch citizen with Russian roots, she applied to renew her visa under new rules put in place after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International reporters are required to reapply for visas and accreditation every three months; before the war, the approvals were annual.
Hartog has spent years reporting on the country, working for the Moscow Times, Russia’s leading English-language news outlet where she was editor in chief, among other outlets.
She is the first international reporter to be expelled since the Kremlin jailed the Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich in March - Russia’s most aggressive move against the foreign media since the invasion.
Gershkovich, who is American, was arrested on espionage charges that have been vehemently denied by both him and his employer. He remains in prison in Russia, where he faces up to 20 years in jail.
Russian authorities have blocked US officials from regular consular access to Gershkovich, who is the first American reporter to be arrested in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
“Thankfully, Eva is safe and was able to leave Russia — however Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal remains unjustly imprisoned for committing fair and accurate journalism and should be released immediately,” Jamil Anderlini, Politico Europe’s editor-in-chief, said in a statement Wednesday.
