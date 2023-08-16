Russia Engaged in Campaign of Torture Against Ukrainian Prisoners of War: Report - The Messenger
Russia Engaged in Campaign of Torture Against Ukrainian Prisoners of War: Report

Speaking to the BBC, former detainees accused Russian prison authorities of a range of abuses, from routine beatings to electric shocks

Nikhil Kumar
Ukrainian military members get on the bus after being returned from captivity on May 25, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine.Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia were subjected to extreme violence and bad treatment during their captivity, a new report alleged Wednesday, turning a spotlight on potentially serious breaches of international law by Moscow.

A dozen former Ukrainian detainees released by the Kremlin in prisoner exchanges told the BBC that they had faced a consistent pattern of abuse while being held at a facility in southwestern Russia.

The facility, known as Pre-Trial Detention Facility Number Two, is in the Russian city of Taganrog, and previously has been the subject of reporting about potential abuses.

While the BBC said that the testimony provided by the former prisoners could not be independently verified, their accounts point to a brutal campaign against detainees by Russia authorities.

They alleged that, in additional to repeated beatings, men and women at the prison were subjected to electric shocks on a daily basis, constantly left under-nourished, denied appropriate medical assistance when injured, and routinely threatened and intimidated by Russian prison guards.

“This is the biggest challenge for me now: how to protect our people on the Russian side,” Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman who is involved in prisoner exchange negotiations with the Russians, told the BBC. “Nobody knows how we can do it.”

Lubinets claimed that nine in every 10 former prisoners alleged torture while in Russian custody.

Since war broke out last year, prisoner exchange deals have led to the release of more 2,500 Ukrainian captives from Russian custody.

Among those who spoke to the BBC was Artem Seredniak, a senior Ukrainian lieutenant, who described his arrival at the Taganrog facility last September.

Upon reaching the prison, Seredniak and his fellow prisoners were greeted by an officer who is alleged to have said: “Hello, boys. Do you know where you are? You’ll rot here until the end of your lives."

When they were taken inside, prison guards, armed with black batons and metal bars, beat their legs, arms or “anywhere they wanted,” Seredniak said.

“It’s what they call ‘reception,” he added.

