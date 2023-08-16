Russia Engaged in Campaign of Torture Against Ukrainian Prisoners of War: Report

Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia were subjected to extreme violence and bad treatment during their captivity, a new report alleged Wednesday, turning a spotlight on potentially serious breaches of international law by Moscow.
A dozen former Ukrainian detainees released by the Kremlin in prisoner exchanges told the BBC that they had faced a consistent pattern of abuse while being held at a facility in southwestern Russia.
The facility, known as Pre-Trial Detention Facility Number Two, is in the Russian city of Taganrog, and previously has been the subject of reporting about potential abuses.
While the BBC said that the testimony provided by the former prisoners could not be independently verified, their accounts point to a brutal campaign against detainees by Russia authorities.
They alleged that, in additional to repeated beatings, men and women at the prison were subjected to electric shocks on a daily basis, constantly left under-nourished, denied appropriate medical assistance when injured, and routinely threatened and intimidated by Russian prison guards.
“This is the biggest challenge for me now: how to protect our people on the Russian side,” Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman who is involved in prisoner exchange negotiations with the Russians, told the BBC. “Nobody knows how we can do it.”
Lubinets claimed that nine in every 10 former prisoners alleged torture while in Russian custody.
- Russian Military Torturing Ukrainians With Electric Shocks, Mock Executions: U.N. Report
- Russia Is Getting Desperate: Give the Ukrainians What They Need
- Russian filtration camps: ‘Black holes of human rights abuses’ where Ukrainians face torture and loyalty tests
- Russia Expels Foreign Reporter in Escalating Campaign Against International Press
- Freed in Russia Prisoner Swap, US Marine Injured Fighting in Ukraine (Exclusive)
- El Salvador Prisoners Tortured and Killed Amid Brutal Gang Crackdown
Since war broke out last year, prisoner exchange deals have led to the release of more 2,500 Ukrainian captives from Russian custody.
Among those who spoke to the BBC was Artem Seredniak, a senior Ukrainian lieutenant, who described his arrival at the Taganrog facility last September.
Upon reaching the prison, Seredniak and his fellow prisoners were greeted by an officer who is alleged to have said: “Hello, boys. Do you know where you are? You’ll rot here until the end of your lives."
When they were taken inside, prison guards, armed with black batons and metal bars, beat their legs, arms or “anywhere they wanted,” Seredniak said.
“It’s what they call ‘reception,” he added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness