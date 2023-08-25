Russia Crushes Drone Swarm Over Crimea One Day After Commando Raid - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Russia Crushes Drone Swarm Over Crimea One Day After Commando Raid

Special forces hoisted the Ukrainian flag on Russian-occupied Crimea during a brief incursion

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Moscow said it downed a swarm of 42 attack drones over Crimea early Friday, one day after Ukrainian commandos made an unusual raid on Russian forces on the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.

“Tonight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Nine of the drones were shot down, the ministry said, while 33 crashed into the Black Sea under electronic jamming. 

“According to preliminary data, several UAVs were destroyed over the sea,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol said on Telegram.

Ukraine's leaders have said repeatedly since Russia's invasion of their country in February 2022 that they intend not only to recapture territory taken by Russia since then, but to retake Crimea as well.

Friday's drone wave came a day after Ukrainian naval commandos on fast boats launched another unusual attack on Russian troops on a three-mile stretch of beach on Crimea’s westernmost stretch and hoisted the Ukrainian flag on a length of clothesline, Ukraine’s military intelligence reported.  

The Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia.
The Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia.AFP via Getty Images

“Special units on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements,” the statement said. “Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with the units of the occupier. As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed.” 

Read More

The raid took place on Ukraine's independence day.

A video clip released by the military showed a boat skipping over the waves in darkness, followed by dim footage of soldiers hanging a Ukrainian flag against a cinderblock wall. The special forces “left the scene without casualties.”

Russian media claimed that the raiders had attacked a campsite and that their boats had been destroyed. 

Ukrainian reports suggested the raiders targeted air defense systems, one night before Kyiv’s drone wave was repulsed.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.