Russia Crushes Drone Swarm Over Crimea One Day After Commando Raid

Moscow said it downed a swarm of 42 attack drones over Crimea early Friday, one day after Ukrainian commandos made an unusual raid on Russian forces on the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.

“Tonight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.



Nine of the drones were shot down, the ministry said, while 33 crashed into the Black Sea under electronic jamming.

“According to preliminary data, several UAVs were destroyed over the sea,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol said on Telegram.

Ukraine's leaders have said repeatedly since Russia's invasion of their country in February 2022 that they intend not only to recapture territory taken by Russia since then, but to retake Crimea as well.

Friday's drone wave came a day after Ukrainian naval commandos on fast boats launched another unusual attack on Russian troops on a three-mile stretch of beach on Crimea’s westernmost stretch and hoisted the Ukrainian flag on a length of clothesline, Ukraine’s military intelligence reported.

The Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia. AFP via Getty Images

“Special units on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements,” the statement said. “Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with the units of the occupier. As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed.”

The raid took place on Ukraine's independence day.

A video clip released by the military showed a boat skipping over the waves in darkness, followed by dim footage of soldiers hanging a Ukrainian flag against a cinderblock wall. The special forces “left the scene without casualties.”

Russian media claimed that the raiders had attacked a campsite and that their boats had been destroyed.

Ukrainian reports suggested the raiders targeted air defense systems, one night before Kyiv’s drone wave was repulsed.