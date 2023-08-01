Russia Compares Two Straight Days of Drone Strikes on Moscow Tower to 9/11
A skyscraper near the Kremlin has been attacked by drones twice already this week
Russia accused Ukraine of yet another drone attack on its capital, after Moscow’s central business district was awoken early Tuesday by the now-familiar sound of explosions and shattering glass.
Two drones were shot down on the outskirts of the city, officials said, while a third was knocked off course by electronic jamming before crashing into an office building that had been hit in an attack just two days before.
"On the night of August 1st, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime with lethal drones on targets in Moscow and Moscow region was thwarted," Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram.
Ukraine didn’t claim credit for the strikes but they were another apparent example of Kyiv’s efforts to bring the grueling and costly 18-month conflict home to Russia’s elite. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “the war is gradually coming back to Russian territory.”
BBC Verify, using Russian media reports, identified more than 120 suspected drone attacks within Russia or in Russian-held parts of Ukraine this year, including a series of pinprick strikes on Moscow that started in May.
A spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry compared the drone raids on Moscow with al-Qaeda’s September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.
"Let's take a look at another example: the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. It caused an enormous number of casualties but the methods were the same," Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live TV channel.
"The Moscow City district is a civilian site, which only hosts offices and a business center, along with living quarters - a great number of residential apartments - as well as civilian administrative buildings that have nothing to do with the military,” she said.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone struck the 21st floor of the IQ-Quarter skyscraper, about 4.5 miles from the Kremlin, destroying 160 square yards of the glass facade. The IQ-Quarter, which includes the offices of two government ministries, was also hit by a drone on Sunday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a top advisor to Zelenskyy said on Twitter that Moscow, 280 miles from the Ukraine border, “is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry said it had destroyed three maritime drones that had targeted a pair of patrol boats in the Black Sea. On July 17, Ukraine used unmanned explosive boats to collapse a section of the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with the Russian mainland.
