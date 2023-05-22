Russia Claims Bakhmut After 10 Months of Grueling Battle

Russian forces appeared Monday to have seized full control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, local news reports said, with Ukrainian forces falling back to nearby towns.

“Ten months after Russia's assault on the once-flourishing city in Donetsk Oblast began, Bakhmut has now been effectively occupied by Russian troops,” the Kyiv Independent reported from Chasiv Yar, ten miles west of Bakhmut, citing interviews with Ukrainian fighters and official statements.

On Saturday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group mercenary army, was seen on a video standing in the westernmost part of Bakhmut holding a Russian flag and surrounded by masked troops. “This afternoon at 12:00, Bakhmut was completely taken,” he said.

More than 20,000 Russian troops are believed to have died in the long and grueling assault on Bakhmut, a city with a pre-war population of 70,000 and little strategic value. But the Russian gains offered a much-needed propaganda boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who congratulated “the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank protection, on the completion of the operation,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Ukrainian officials had denied Sunday that the city was fully taken, citing a sliver of territory in the southwestern part of the city still held by Ukrainian forces. “Despite the fact that we now control a small part of Bakhmut, the importance of its defense does not lose its relevance,” the Ukrainian ground forces commander, Col.-Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, told AP.

But reports early Monday indicated the remaining defenders had moved out.

After “surviving some of the most intense shelling with incendiary munitions, some Ukrainian soldiers reported that the last units that were still present on the outskirts of Bakhmut finally received an order to withdraw to Ivanivske,” a few miles outside the city, Euromaidan Press reported. “This is corroborated by multiple videos of Ukrainians driving out of the southern outskirts towards Ivanivske and also by the fact that Russians are mostly shelling the tree lines between Bakhmut and Ivanivske.”

"There is nothing"

Despite its limited importance, Ukraine had refused to walk away from Bakhmut, and the city became the site of a brutal battle marked by waves of under-equipped Wagner conscripts falling to Ukrainian artillery and gunfire -with high casualties on both sides.

"The truth of the matter is the Russians have suffered over 100,000 casualties in Bakhmut,” President Joe Biden said yesterday in Hiroshima, Japan, before leaving the Group of Seven summit there. “That’s hard to make up.”

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky had called the ruined city “our stronghold in the east of Ukraine” in an address to the U.S. Congress last December, asserting that “the fight for Bakhmut will change the trajectory of our war for independence and for freedom.” At the G7 meetings Sunday, Zelensky said the city had been destroyed. "You have to understand," he said. "There is nothing."

In the wake of the Russian advance, Ukrainian forces have moved to encircle Bakhmut, according to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War. “Russian forces will likely need additional reinforcements to hold Bakhmut City and its flanks at the expense of operations in other directions,” the assessment said. Those "operations" will likely include defending against a Ukrainian counteroffensive that is expected to launch soon.