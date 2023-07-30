Russia, China Outpacing US in Race for Melting Arctic 

The US government has been beefing up its fleet of polar icebreakers in the Arctic Ocean as the country competes in a three-way race for territorial control of the region.

As climate change causes the Arctic Ocean to melt, sea routes become more navigable, opening up the possibility for international trade expansion and broad changes to shipping.

To ensure the US has a solid stake in the game — and to make sure rivals like China and Russia do not overstep — the US is tracking Russian vessels, carefully regulating their movements in and near the region, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Russia has three dozen icebreakers — specially built ships designed to navigate through ice water — in the region, compared to the lone US icebreaker that’s only stationed for part of the year.

“We’re telling the world, ‘We’re up here patrolling this area,’” Kenneth Boda, a commander with the US Coast Guard, told the Wall Street Journal. “There are certain things we don’t want you doing up here.”

In addition to control of viable trade routes, the Arctic Ocean offers a chance to build state power. Beijing, for example, incrementally built military installations in the South China Sea, positioning itself as a main power in the area, controlling trillions of dollars in trade passes.

The goal, military officials told the Journal, is to make sure that doesn’t happen in the Arctic — which is close to the shores of the United States, Canada, and other NATO allies.

China, while it’s unlikely to send vessels as far out as the Arctic, has been sharing intelligence with Moscow, military officials said.

“China will not and has no intention of using Arctic issues to promote its geopolitical interests,” Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said, per the Journal.

