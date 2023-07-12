Russia Aims for Dealmaking and a Charm Offensive with Cuba

Russia is renewing its ties with Cuba, making the most of a deepening economic storm engulfing the small island nation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit Cuba hard - cutting off Russian tourism to the island and causing price spikes for energy and food staples. Now Russia is taking advantage of Cuba’s problems, in a bid to rekindle an old global friendship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made many moves to reduce Russia's isolation since the invasion. Despite unprecedented Western sanctions designed to strangle the Russian economy, Putin has used his country’s vast natural resources to expand the country’s influence—from India, which has been buying discounted Russian oil at record levels, to China, which has also been increasing its consumption of Russian energy, to Turkey, a NATO ally which has upped its trading relationship with Moscow, even while sending weapons to Ukraine.

When it comes to Cuba, Moscow has a long history, going back to Soviet times—but its influence on the island had waned in recent years.

That is changing, as Cuba suffers through an economic slump that is profound even by the island’s historically low standards. The Cuban economy has been rocked by the impact of the Russian war on Ukraine, the effects of the Covid pandemic, and crises in Venezuela - a longtime oil supplier to Cuba.

Now Russia is moving to fill the void. It has stepped up oil exports to Cuba - at discounted rates - resumed flights between the two countries, and brokered deals in other sectors. There is even the possibility that Putin might visit the island.

It’s an exchange of economic lifelines between Russia and Cuba, at a moment when both countries sorely need them.

“It is desperate in the Cuban economy, and every year it has been getting worse,” Ricardo Torres Perez, a Cuban economist and research fellow at the American University in Washington, D.C., told The Messenger.

For the average citizen in Cuba, Perez said, “whoever comes to Cuba’s rescue is welcome. The country is literally falling apart.”

For Russia, that economic need translates into opportunities.

“Russia is not only looking for markets. It is looking for allies. It needs allies,” Perez added. “The economic rationality is not the only factor.”

Havana blues

Cuba’s economy has suffered for more than six decades, straightjacketed by the U.S. economic embargo and handicapped by bad domestic policy that has strangled industry.

But the recent declines owe much to external shocks.

The first major factor: Venezuela, and the economic freefall that has seen that country go from booming petrostate to poverty-stricken basket case in just a few years.

For Cuba, Venezuela was a central source of energy; at the turn of the century the two countries, both under U.S. sanctions, signed a deal under which Venezuela agreed to send tens of thousands of barrels of oil a day to Cuba at below market cost, in return for Cuban cooperation in sectors such as health and education.

But then Venezuela’s boom turned into a crushing bust. The country’s oil production plummeted to a 13-year low in 2016, and it struggled to meet its own needs, leading Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to start slashing shipments to Cuba.

Cuba lost oil imports and valuable trade in other goods. The relationship between the two countries peaked in 2013, when bilateral trade and Venezuelan investment accounted for some 22 per cent of Cuba’s economic output; that figure had dropped to around 8 percent by 2018 and has continued to fall.

Then came Covid, which punished one of Cuba’s few domestic money-makers: the tourist trade.

The island kept its borders shuttered for longer than other Caribbean destinations, resulting in a prolonged drop in tourist traffic. In 2021, Cuba saw 67 percent fewer visitors compared to 2020, and 90 percent less than the 4.3 million visitors who arrived on the island in 2019, according to Reuters.

How Russia's invasion hurt Cuba

Prior to the pandemic, Russians were a significant part of the Cuba tourist trade; nearly 180,000 visited in 2019, the year before covid struck. The hope was that their return would contribute to a recovery in Cuba’s tourism industry once the covid scourge had passed.

But cut to late February, 2022, and the opposite happened. The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia’s aviation industry led to widespread cancellations of flights to and from Russia. In the days and weeks after the invasion, some 8,000 Russians vacationing in Cuba were reported to be scrambling to find flights back home. Air links were suspended and didn’t resume until this month.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hurt Cuba in another way: the global inflation in food and fuel prices sparked by the war. As financial markets factored in reductions in the supply of Russian oil and gas, as well as Russian fertilizers that are critical for farming around the world, prices for those commodities jumped. Meanwhile, in both Russia and Ukraine, production of key food staples such as wheat and barley were impacted, temporarily driving those prices higher as well.

In the early months of the war, those price spikes were crushing for Cuba and other poor nations. The World Bank’s energy price index, which tracks the cost of globally traded commodities, increased by 26.3 percent between January and April 2022.

“Cuba was forced to pay high prices on the international markets which it could not afford,” Perez told The Messenger.

Moscow to the rescue?

Having felt the pain of Putin’s war, Cuba is now getting something of a charm offensive from Russia - along with an economic shot in the arm

The resumption of flights between the two countries earlier this month was a start—albeit a largely symbolic one.

But it followed a far more important deal between Havana and Moscow: Russia would supply around 30,000 barrels of oil a day to Cuba at discounted prices.

For Cuba, which has also been turning to Mexico for oil, it’s a critical deal.

Other recent pacts include an agreement for Russia to supply wheat to Cuba, another to create a market in Cuba for Russian food and home products, and yet another that will see Russia invest directly in the Cuban tourism industry.

Meanwhile, new Russia-Cuba deals are in the works - including one to boost Cuban rum exports, with the development of a joint enterprise to produce and sell rum. The rum industry - and the Bacardi brand - were once a critical part of Cuba’s economic partnership with the U.S. But that, of course, was before the revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power and drove American companies from the island..

In May, 150 Russian business figures came to Havana for a trade conference. The rum business and other possible deals were on the table, in what was a rare international outing for Russian industry at a time when it is being shunned in many parts of the world.

The impact of the renewed engagement is already clear. Trade figures show that bilateral trade between the two nations in the first four months of this year climbed to $138 million, nine times the figure for the same period last year.

As one of the Russian business leaders who attended the Havana trade conference put it in May: “They (the Cubans) are giving us preferential treatment. The path is clear.”