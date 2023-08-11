Russia Accuses Ukraine of Terrorism Over Moscow Drone as Missiles Rain on Kyiv

The Russian defense ministry accused Ukraine of a “terrorist attack” Friday after a single drone was shot down over Moscow – hours after its missiles rained down on Kyiv.

Images and videos posted to social media showed the drone in mid-flight, followed by the sound of an explosion and a plume of smoke rising from a wooded area adjacent to a city hospital in the Karamyshevskaya Naberezhnaya district, off the Moscow river.

“This afternoon, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility in Moscow was thwarted,” the defense ministry said on Telegram.

“The UAV was suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in a forest in the west of the city of Moscow.” There were no injuries, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Vnukovo Airport, southwest of the city, was briefly closed.

Earlier, just after 3am, air raid alerts went off in Kyiv and residents ran for the city’s bomb shelters as a Russian Kinzal missile headed for the city.



The air force said the missile was destroyed by anti-aircraft fire.

Missile fragments fell on the grounds of a children’s hospital. The roof of a house was damaged by falling debris and two other crash sites were identified, city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram.

A child was killed when three missiles targeted an airfield in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine hit , and residential areas were struck, officials said.