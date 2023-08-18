Russia Accused of Shipping Ukrainian Children to ‘Patriotic’ Reeducation Camps

A key Ukrainian intelligence-gathering agency is accusing Russia of sending hundreds of Ukrainians from Russian-occupied territories to camps inside Russia.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Ukraine's Centre for National Resistance alleges that Russian officials are "trying to brainwash children" in these camps by featuring Russian pop bands and giving them "patriotic lessons."

On Thursday, the group characterized these actions as a "policy of erasing the identity of an entire generation of Ukrainians." It claimed that in recent weeks, Russian officials dispatched at least 400 children to the camps.

According to the Telegraph, this incident marks the first documented instance of Russia's transporting of Ukrainian children to camps in Russia since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and his aid Maria Lvova-Belova for — as the ICC put it — "forcefully removing Ukrainian children and detaining them."

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have unearthed evidence that Putin and Lvova-Belova, with assistance from Ukrainian collaborators, moved Ukrainian orphans from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which Russian forces occupied in the early stages of the war. Some of these children were as young as one.

A report released in February entitled "Russia's Systematic Program for the Re-Education and Adoption of Ukrainian Children" offered details about the camps and their operations.

"This is not one rogue camp, this is not one rogue mayor or governor," said Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, which published the report. "It is a massive logistical undertaking that does not happen by accident."

The Yale research team that issued the report found Russia had "evacuated thousands of Ukrainian children without parental consent" and continues its efforts to "convince other children to be loyal to Russia in its camps."

The report pinpoints 43 such camps, of which eleven are situated over 500 miles from the Ukraine-Russia border — this includes two camps in Siberia and another in Russia's Far East. It estimates the Russian government was holding at least 6,000 Ukrainian children.

"In some cases there is adoption, other cases summer camp programs where the kids were slated to return home and never did,” Raymond noted.

Another report from Yale earlier this month also alleges Ukrainians are also being forced to adopt Russian citizenship.

Last week, Lvova-Belova issued a statement refuting the “kidnapping” claims. She maintained that Russian officials have been "helping Ukrainian parents to reunite with their children at the summer camps."