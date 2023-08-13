Running Mate of Assassinated Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Taking His Place - The Messenger
Running Mate of Assassinated Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Taking His Place

Andrea González will step up as a presidential candidate following the death of Fernando Villavicencio

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
A political advertisement of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito on August 12, 2023. Vice Presidential candidate Andrea Gonzalez was elected as the person to replace Villavicencio as the presidential candidate for the Movimiento Construye party. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated on Wednesday and now his running mate, Andrea González, will reportedly take his place.

González, 36, who is an environmental engineer, will register as a presidential candidate for the vote on August 20, the political party she shared with Villavicencio announced in a statement on Saturday, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

Six Columbians have been arrested in connection with Villavicencio's assassination, which occurred in broad daylight after the then-presidential candidate hosted a campaign rally in the country’s northern capital of Quinto.

The assassination suspects were found hiding in a house in Quinto, according to a police report seen by the Associated Press.

Villavicencio was reportedly not a frontrunner in the upcoming election, but he was a vocal and brash critic of the country’s issues with corruption, especially when it came to drug trafficking.

The slain presidential candidate vowed during his campaign rally that he would fight that corruption if elected in his last speech before he was killed. The crowd at his rally roared in celebration at the promise.

“Here I am showing my face. I’m not scared of them,” Villavicencio told the crowd before he was assassinated later the same day.

An Ecuadorian prison gang, Los Lobos, has taken credit for Villavicencio’s assassination.

