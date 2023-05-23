Runaway Cow Chased By Wranglers Along I-75 in Detroit

A loose cow shut down traffic on I-75 outside of Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday.

The Michigan State Police, who likened the team of wranglers to the cast of "Yellowstone," arrived at the scene to rescue a cow stuck in a gravel pit adjacent to the interstate.

State troopers were stationed on I-75, anticipating the cow might bolt onto the roadway, which it eventually did. Despite being surrounded by wranglers on four-wheelers and horses, the cow "managed to outwit its adversaries" and entered the highway, according to police.

Both north and southbound lanes of I-75 were temporarily closed as the pursuit of the cow continued, with lassos, horses, and four-wheelers in the chase. Finally, the cow was wrangled and escorted off the freeway.

"The bovine was not charged and is now back in the pasture with a tale to share with the rest of the livestock," the state police added.