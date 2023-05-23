The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Runaway Cow Chased By Wranglers Along I-75 in Detroit

    The cow was released without charges.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A loose cow shut down traffic on I-75 outside of Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday.

    The Michigan State Police, who likened the team of wranglers to the cast of "Yellowstone," arrived at the scene to rescue a cow stuck in a gravel pit adjacent to the interstate.

    State troopers were stationed on I-75, anticipating the cow might bolt onto the roadway, which it eventually did. Despite being surrounded by wranglers on four-wheelers and horses, the cow "managed to outwit its adversaries" and entered the highway, according to police.

    Read More

    Both north and southbound lanes of I-75 were temporarily closed as the pursuit of the cow continued, with lassos, horses, and four-wheelers in the chase. Finally, the cow was wrangled and escorted off the freeway.

    "The bovine was not charged and is now back in the pasture with a tale to share with the rest of the livestock," the state police added.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.