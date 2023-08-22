Rudy Giuliani Serves as Own Lawyer in NYC Grocery Slap Suit as Trump RICO Case Looms

Rudy Giuliani must have forgotten the old law-school adage that an attorney who represents himself has a fool for a client.

The former New York City mayor — currently facing racketeering charges tied to allegations he conspired with former President Donald Trump and 17 others to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia — is representing himself in a lawsuit brought by a Staten Island grocery store worker, a new filing reveals.

The ShopRite staffer, Daniel Gill, alleges he was falsely arrested and smeared for slapping Giuliani on the back during a campaign stop for his son, Andrew, at the grocery.

Giuliani filed a pro se motion Monday to dismiss that suit, potentially saving his legal expenses for the court battle brewing in Georgia.

The legal saga kicked off when Giuliani, now 79, appeared at the Staten Island ShopRite where Gill worked in June 2022 to campaign for Andrew's bid for the GOP nomination for New York governor.

During his appearance at the store, Gill walked up to the former mayor and Trump lawyer, tapped him on the back, and said, “What’s up scumbag?”

Someone at the store called 911 and when police arrived, Giuliani told them Gill hit him on the back “very very hard,” according to Gill’s suit filed in federal district court in Manhattan.

Gill was arrested, held in jail until his arraignment and originally charged with felony assault. Prosecutors on Staten Island reportedly later downgraded the charges and have since agreed to dismiss the case and seal Gill’s record.

In his $2 million suit against Giuliani, New York City and the police officers who arrested him, Gill claims they engaged in a conspiracy to falsely arrest him for the encounter — and that Giuliani defamed him by engaging “in a pattern of very public, false statements” about him.

Since the encounter, Giuliani claimed in media appearances that the tap on the back felt “like somebody shot me” and “as if a boulder hit me.”

In his motion to dismiss the suit Monday, Giuliani argued that his statements included “clear hyperbole,” were “stated in a jocular tone” and reflected his opinions — and thus could not be considered defamation.

Giuliani is the second co-defendant named in the latest indictment against Trump. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

He also argued the conspiracy allegation is “entirely speculative and conclusory” and should also be dismissed.

Giuliani is reportedly near broke due to the hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills he has to pay for civil and criminal cases related to his alleged efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

CNN reported last week that he has listed a three-bedroom apartment he owns in New York City for sale for $6.5 million.

Giuliani has also faced money woes caused by the split from his third ex-wife, Judith, who filed for divorce from him in 2018.

Judith claimed Giuliani owed her more than $260,000, and the former mayor has produced copies of checks showing at least $150,000 in payments he’s made to her.

And the New York Times reported last week that Giuliani has turned to Trump in an effort to recoup millions of dollars he believes he is entitled to for his effort to keep Trump in power after the 2020 election.

His plea for cash to cover his bills has largely been ignored by Trump, according to the report.

Giuliani, a former mob-busting Manhattan US Attorney, was charged earlier this month in Georgia for allegedly violating the state’s racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law by helping Trump in his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

In 2021, Giuliani had his law license suspended in New York for falsehoods he spread about the 2020 election.

In a statement, Gill’s attorney, Ron Kuby, attacked Giuliani’s position that his statements were hyperbolic and should not be treated as defamation.



“In other words, he is just a confusing, opinionated mumbler who no one should take seriously. How silly of us to think he was making actual, factual assertions,” Kuby said.

A spokesperson for Giuliani did not immediately respond to request for comment about his motion to dismiss.