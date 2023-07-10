Rudy Farias’ Mother Claimed Son Was Kidnapped While Actually Hiding Him at Home, Private Investigator Claims

The mother who falsely claimed her son was missing for eight years purportedly kept him hidden at their Texas home the entire time, according to a private investigator working the case.

Speaking to private investigator Brenda Paradise, The Independent reports Rudy Farias’ mother’s claims that he vanished while walking the family dogs in 2015 “didn’t add up.”

Paradise said she started to investigate then-17-year-old Rudy’s disappearance three days after he was reported missing in northwest Houston.

Paradise said early in the investigation she urged Rudy’s mom, Janie Santana, to go on television and plead for her son’s safe return, but she reportedly refused, the outlet reports.

“What mother doesn’t want to put their face out there, really?” Paradise said.

Paradise also claimed Santana gave an incorrect date of birth for her son, adding to her growing suspicion.

The Houston Police Department’s confirmation Thursday that Rudy returned home just one day after he was reported missing was unsurprising, says Paradise.

But the private investigator said was shocked to learn authorities would not be pressing charges against Santana for the years-long deception, according to The Independent.

“If somebody had held a little blonde girl hostage all those years, police would have been all over this case,” Paradise said, per the outlet.

Last week, Rudy, now 25, was found unresponsive outside a church with cuts and bruises, The Messenger previously reported.

Neighbors said that they had regularly seen Rudy during the more than eight years that he was believed to have vanished — and police revealed that they had actually had contact with Farias at some point during the period.

“Rudy was recently identified as having previous HPD interactions, meaning that he made contact with patrol officers out on the street,” Lt. Christopher Zamora told reporters Thursday. “However, during these contacts, fictitious names and date of births were given, misleading officers that Rudy would remain missing.”

Now, police say Rudy remains “safe” at home “with his mother by choice,” as the investigation continues, with no charges immediately filed against Santana.