The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Leaked Emails Reveal Royal Air Force Recruiters Were Told to Reject ‘Useless White Male Pilots’

    The squadron leader noted that recent candidate selections had been 'predominantly white male heavy'

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Leaked emails have revealed that Royal Air Force (RAF) recruiters were directed to stop selecting "useless white male pilots" for training courses. The email exchange, dated January 19, 2021, involves a squadron leader in the recruitment force and other staff members, discussing the process of selecting RAF candidates.

    The squadron leader noted that recent candidate selections had been "predominantly white male heavy," and subsequently advised the recruiting staff to shift their focus towards minority and female candidates. "I don't really need to see loads of useless white male pilots, let's stay as focused as possible. I am more than happy to reduce boarding if needed to achieve a balanced BAME/female/male board," the email read, as reported by Sky News.

    An RAF insider told The Telegraph that this "email starkly highlights an ingrained culture instigated by the senior leadership to pursue unrealistic diversity statistics that were evidently unattainable."

    Last August, Sky News reported that Group Captain Elizabeth Nicholl, who was then head of RAF recruitment, resigned due to an "unlawful order" to discontinue the selection of white male recruits for training courses.

    Read More
    A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft flies at RAF Coningsby on May 16, 2023 in Coningsby, England.
    Christopher Furlong/Getty
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.