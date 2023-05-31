Leaked Emails Reveal Royal Air Force Recruiters Were Told to Reject ‘Useless White Male Pilots’
The squadron leader noted that recent candidate selections had been 'predominantly white male heavy'
Leaked emails have revealed that Royal Air Force (RAF) recruiters were directed to stop selecting "useless white male pilots" for training courses. The email exchange, dated January 19, 2021, involves a squadron leader in the recruitment force and other staff members, discussing the process of selecting RAF candidates.
The squadron leader noted that recent candidate selections had been "predominantly white male heavy," and subsequently advised the recruiting staff to shift their focus towards minority and female candidates. "I don't really need to see loads of useless white male pilots, let's stay as focused as possible. I am more than happy to reduce boarding if needed to achieve a balanced BAME/female/male board," the email read, as reported by Sky News.
An RAF insider told The Telegraph that this "email starkly highlights an ingrained culture instigated by the senior leadership to pursue unrealistic diversity statistics that were evidently unattainable."
Last August, Sky News reported that Group Captain Elizabeth Nicholl, who was then head of RAF recruitment, resigned due to an "unlawful order" to discontinue the selection of white male recruits for training courses.
