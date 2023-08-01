Routine Traffic Stop Uncovers Fentanyl Haul Worth $5.2 Million

Police in Texas conducting a routine traffic stop got more than they bargained for when they uncovered a massive haul of fentanyl pills worth more than $5 million.

Cops discovered some 175,000 fentanyl pills during the stop on Thursday, local outlet KFDA reported.

Two men were pulled over for a traffic violation in Stratford, a town north of Amarillo in the Texas panhandle, when the police chief noticed inconsistencies with their stories, the outlet reported.

When the officer searched the vehicle, he found a black duffel bag concealing some 175,000 blue M-30 pills, which criminals often attempt to pass as real, prescription opioids. Authorities also discovered a loaded black handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

The pills contained fentanyl and are thought to have a street value of around $5.2 million.

The driver was identified as Maurice Bradford and the passenger as Devin Dunn.

Police arrested the pair and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Stratford Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.