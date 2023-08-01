Routine Traffic Stop Uncovers Fentanyl Haul Worth $5.2 Million

Police in Texas conducting a routine traffic stop got more than they bargained for when they uncovered a massive haul of fentanyl pills worth more than $5 million.
Cops discovered some 175,000 fentanyl pills during the stop on Thursday, local outlet KFDA reported.
Two men were pulled over for a traffic violation in Stratford, a town north of Amarillo in the Texas panhandle, when the police chief noticed inconsistencies with their stories, the outlet reported.
When the officer searched the vehicle, he found a black duffel bag concealing some 175,000 blue M-30 pills, which criminals often attempt to pass as real, prescription opioids. Authorities also discovered a loaded black handgun with a high-capacity magazine.
- Suspected Teen Kidnapping Victim Saved During Routine Traffic Stop: Police
- U.S. Border Patrol at San Diego Crossing Seizes $2.5 Million Worth of Fentanyl Hidden Inside Porcelain Sinks
- Good Samaritan Driven into Oncoming Traffic After Stop For Hitchhiker on Way to Wedding
- DeSantis Announces $20 Million Fundraising Haul
- Two-Step Kansas Traffic Stop Process Ruled Unconstitutional
The pills contained fentanyl and are thought to have a street value of around $5.2 million.
The driver was identified as Maurice Bradford and the passenger as Devin Dunn.
Police arrested the pair and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
The Stratford Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News