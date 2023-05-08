DeSantis Staffers Suggested He Write ‘LIKABLE’ on Debate Notepad

An adviser to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that he write 'LIKABLE' at the top of his notepad ahead of a debate, seemingly highlighting the issues the potential presidential hopeful is facing as a challenger to Donald Trump.

Leaked video from 2018 shows DeSantis prepping for a debate when he was just a gubernatorial candidate. In the video, which was obtained by ABC News, then-Congressman DeSantis is working advisers, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, to prepare for any criticism or questions he could face in a debate.

Among the more notable moments is when an adviser addresses DeSantis' potential likability issues by suggesting that he write 'LIKABLE' at the top of his debate notepad.

"I do the same thing, 'cause I have the same personality, we're both aggressive," the adviser tells DeSantis, while another tells him to have a "likable, dismissive tone" without being "condescending."

While these comments are all from five years ago, they do point to the potential issue that DeSantis remains a very divisive candidate. In a recent poll, the highest number of respondents (28%) said they have a "very unfavorable" view of DeSantis.