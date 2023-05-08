DeSantis Staffers Suggested He Write ‘LIKABLE’ on Debate Notepad

An adviser to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that he write 'LIKABLE' at the top of his notepad ahead of a debate, seemingly highlighting the issues the potential presidential hopeful is facing as a challenger to Donald Trump.
Leaked video from 2018 shows DeSantis prepping for a debate when he was just a gubernatorial candidate. In the video, which was obtained by ABC News, then-Congressman DeSantis is working advisers, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, to prepare for any criticism or questions he could face in a debate.
Among the more notable moments is when an adviser addresses DeSantis' potential likability issues by suggesting that he write 'LIKABLE' at the top of his debate notepad.
"I do the same thing, 'cause I have the same personality, we're both aggressive," the adviser tells DeSantis, while another tells him to have a "likable, dismissive tone" without being "condescending."
- Staffers of Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly Attacked with Baseball Bat
- Trump Blasts DeSantis’ Disney Feud, Says He Wanted to Show ‘What a Tough Guy He Is’
- Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Connolly Staffers Filmed Chasing Woman
- DeSantis Is Already a Presidential Candidate. He Just Hasn’t Said It.
- EXCLUSIVE: Trump Interview Hits DeSantis, Abortion, New Media Blitz
While these comments are all from five years ago, they do point to the potential issue that DeSantis remains a very divisive candidate. In a recent poll, the highest number of respondents (28%) said they have a "very unfavorable" view of DeSantis.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews