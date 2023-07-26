Roller Coaster Rider Left Bloody and Concussed After Getting Hit in Head By Passenger’s Loose Phone
David Carter said he is still contemplating whether to take legal action against the park
A Detroit man was diagnosed with a concussion after he was hit in the head with another rider’s cell phone that had come loose while riding a roller coaster at Cedar Point.
David Carter, a paramedic in his 20s, shared in a Facebook post on Sunday that while riding the Maverick roller coaster on Saturday, the phone of a boy sitting in front of him flew out of his pocket and hit Carter in the head. He said the phone struck him while going about 70 mph.
"I had blood dripping down my face, and I felt a bit dizzy," Carter told the Detroit Free Press.
Tony Clark, Cedar Point's director of communications, confirmed to the Detroit News that a guest was "treated by our first aid team and released” after being hit by a cell phone while on the Maverick on Saturday. He added that the guest was released because they did not request additional assistance.
Carter, who is a season pass holder and a former employee of Cedar Point, said he was reimbursed for his Fast Pass and was offered free meals for the remainder of the day.
However, he noted that the incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and he did not leave the first aid tent until 8:30 p.m., meaning he was only able to enjoy one free meal before the park closed.
The next day, Carter went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with intermittent headaches and a concussion, he said. For the moment, Carter plans to send his medical bill to Cedar Point and request compensation, as his doctor recommended taking the week off of work. He is still contemplating whether to take legal action, he said.
Carter is unsure if the amusement park has seen his Facebook post, which has been shared more than 200 times, but said the response from people has been mostly positive.
"[People are] realizing how serious this is, and how much worse this could’ve ended for myself or anyone else this could happen to," Carter told the News. "As a paramedic, I see freak accidents all the time, so I’m always on the forefront trying to educate, to prevent these things from occurring."
According to park rules, all loose items must be secured, left with a non-rider or placed in a storage bin near the ride. The Maverick is not explicitly listed among the rides that do not allow loose items, but the ride does reach a height of 105 feet and features a 95-degree turn.
The incident comes after a lawsuit was filed earlier this month against the park by Rachel Hawes.
While visiting from Michigan, she was hit in the head by an L-shaped bracket that fell off of a roller coaster, the New York Post reported.
Hawes alleges in the suit, as cited by the Post, that the park’s negligence caused a traumatic brain injury and a skull fracture, and left her “permanently disabled” and unable to finish her education where she had been studying to become an educator.
