Roller Coaster Passengers Evacuated From 200-Foot Peak After Malfunction

Guests had to walk down a long flight of stairs next to the track

Luke Funk
Riders had a stomach-churning hike down the maintenance stairs of a 200-foot-tall roller coaster after it froze mid-ride.

It happened on the Magnum XL-200, commonly known as the Magnum, at Cedar Point in Ohio on Monday, when the landmark coaster had a mechanical issue.

A spokesperson for the park blamed a “check engine light” for the problem and said it was a “standard ride stoppage,” Fox News reported.

The coaster opened in 1989 and was heralded as the tallest, fastest, and steepest in the world, as well as the first to top the 200-foot mark.

The Magnum malfunction isn’t the only issue at Cedar Point this year.

A new coaster called the Wild Mouse malfunctioned and stranded riders in May during a preview for the media and some roller coaster enthusiasts. At least two cars stopped, with one near the ride’s highest point.

Riders had to walk down stairs to evacuate the coaster after it froze mid-ride.
Riders had to walk down stairs to evacuate the coaster after it froze mid-ride.Josh Lett via Fox News

Riders had to be escorted down safety staircases, Trib Total Media reported.

Earlier this week, Cedar Point announced an even bigger roller coaster to open next year. The Top Thrill 2 is billed as the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster.

It is replacing the Top Thrill Dragster, which was shut down in 2021 after a Michigan woman was seriously injured by a falling hunk of metal.

