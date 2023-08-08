Rock-Rock Rockaway Beach … is Closed After First NYC Shark Attack in 70 Years

A Queens beach made famous by Punk rock icons The Ramones has been closed to swimming and surfing after a woman suffered a devastating shark attack there on Monday.
The New York City Parks Department announced Tuesday that Rockaway Beach would be closed for the day due to “recent shark activity.”
The attack that spurred the closure, which left a swimmer with a severe injury, was the first reported off a Big Apple beach since 1953.
Parks Enforcement and the NYPD were going to be on patrol to keep people out of the water.
Drones were going to be launched to monitor for sharks.
A beachgoer was hospitalized with a severe leg injury that occurred during an apparent shark attack at the beach. A woman suffered a “major injury” just before 6 p.m. Monday.
Park lifeguards pulled her from the water and administered first aid.
The woman was hospitalized at Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition with severe lacerations to her thigh.
In an email to The Messenger NYC Parks Press Officer Gregg McQueen said: “We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer. Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark attacks in Rockaway are extremely rare.”
He went on to say: “We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted.”
Rockaway Beach is considered a gem of New York City's Atlantic-fronting seaside spots and was immortalized by The Ramones in their 1977 classic named for the sandy stretch.
