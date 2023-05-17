Robots Could Make Your Next Salad at Sweetgreen

Restaurant chain Sweetgreen is preparing to introduce an advanced automated assembly line machine that could change the restaurant industry if successful.
Nathaniel Ru, co-founder and chief brand officer of Sweetgreen, envisions the technology as an efficient way to assemble the restaurants' many salad combinations, according to Bloomberg.
The publication reported that the machine can piece together Sweetgreen's salads using most of the restaurant's 50 ingredients.
Then, a human worker can add other ingredients at the end of the assembly line.
- New York Coffee Shop to Feature Dancing Robot Barista
- These Podcasts Will Make You Sound Smarter After Just One Episode
- Wendy’s to Test Underground Robots to Deliver Orders to Cars
- Here Are the Best Books to Read This May
- The Hidden Threat of AI Music: How Technology Could Put Working Composers Out of a Job
Hints that Sweetgreen would one day incorporate machines into their workforce first appeared in 2021 when the company acquired Spyce, a Boston-based startup that garnered attention for an automated restaurant concept, TechCrunch reported at the time.
Founded by MIT mechanical engineering students, Spyce gained recognition by introducing automated dining hall services at the university before expanding to open automated restaurants in Boston.
According to Bloomberg, a team of engineers is fine-tuning the Infinite Kitchen assembly line in the Chicago suburb of Naperville.
“We’ve been trying to be very quiet about it because it’s not proven out, and we don’t want to promise anything,” Nathaniel Ru told the publication.
Sweetgreen told Bloomberg that Infinite Kitchen gets about 90 percent of orders correct, but they hope to get it to near perfection.
Other food establishments have recently made news for including robots in their service. A New York coffee shop is soon expected to open in Brooklyn called "Bother," where a robot will create beverages on demand.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews