Robots Could Make Your Next Salad at Sweetgreen

Restaurant chain Sweetgreen is preparing to introduce an advanced automated assembly line machine that could change the restaurant industry if successful.

Nathaniel Ru, co-founder and chief brand officer of Sweetgreen, envisions the technology as an efficient way to assemble the restaurants' many salad combinations, according to Bloomberg.

The publication reported that the machine can piece together Sweetgreen's salads using most of the restaurant's 50 ingredients.

Then, a human worker can add other ingredients at the end of the assembly line.

Hints that Sweetgreen would one day incorporate machines into their workforce first appeared in 2021 when the company acquired Spyce, a Boston-based startup that garnered attention for an automated restaurant concept, TechCrunch reported at the time.

Founded by MIT mechanical engineering students, Spyce gained recognition by introducing automated dining hall services at the university before expanding to open automated restaurants in Boston.

According to Bloomberg, a team of engineers is fine-tuning the Infinite Kitchen assembly line in the Chicago suburb of Naperville.

“We’ve been trying to be very quiet about it because it’s not proven out, and we don’t want to promise anything,” Nathaniel Ru told the publication.

Sweetgreen told Bloomberg that Infinite Kitchen gets about 90 percent of orders correct, but they hope to get it to near perfection.

Other food establishments have recently made news for including robots in their service. A New York coffee shop is soon expected to open in Brooklyn called "Bother," where a robot will create beverages on demand.