Robot Dog ‘Spot’ Approved for Use by Los Angeles Police, Critics Concerned

A four-legged robot-dog named "Spot" has been approved as the latest addition to the Los Angeles Police Department's crime-fighting arsenal.

The Los Angeles City Council in an 8-4 vote Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the Los Angeles Police Foundation's donation of the $278,000 "Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle," KTLA.com reported.

The mechanical dog, manufactured by Boston Dynamics, will be used to respond to specific scenarios involving "active shooters, assessment of explosives, hostage situations, natural disasters, hazardous material assessments, search and rescue missions, and barricaded suspects," the LAPD said in a release.

"Spot," according to the LAPD, will not be outfitted with any weapons system or facial recognition software.

It will also not be used for "routine patrol duties or covert surveillance operations."

But crime-fighting robots - already deployed by other police departments, including in New York City and San Francisco - have come under criticism by some who are concerned about the use of depersonalized machines in highly charged situations.

“This item is being painted as merely an acceptance of a donation, but it really represents an expansion of the current boundaries around policing and surveillance,” Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez told the Los Angeles Times before voting no.

“This is not the vision of the community that I believe Los Angeles should be," he said.

Boston Dynamics said on its website that it will ensure that "Spot," which stands about 28 inches tall and weighing up to 71 pounds, will not be used to "harm or intimidate people or animals is strictly prohibited. In addition, any use of our robots must be in compliance with all applicable privacy and civil rights laws."

But critics at the city council vote expressed fear of the brave new world that mixes sci-fi with policing.

“Didn’t you guys see that movie ‘I, Robot’ and ‘[The] Terminator?’” one person asked council members.