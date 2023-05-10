Robot Discovers Alligator Lurking in Florida Stormwater Pipe

A five-foot long alligator was discovered in a stormwater pipe in Oviedo, Florida, after city crew members sent a small robot in to investigate. The team was searching for the cause of a series of potholes that had appeared on the road above, but instead found the alligator making itself at home in the pipe.
The robot's video footage captured the encounter, showing the alligator initially backing away from the device. Eventually, it swung its tail, turned around, and exited the pipe.
The city took the opportunity to remind residents of the hazards of exploring stormwater pipes, stating in a Facebook post, "Just another reason not to go wandering down into the stormwater pipes."
