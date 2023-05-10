Robert Kennedy Jr. Tweets He Won’t Join Trump On Electoral Ticket
Robert Kennedy Jr. said his "philosophies of leadership" differ from Trump's.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tweeted on Wednesday that he will not be joining former President Donald Trump on his re-election campaign.
"Our positions on certain fundamental issues, our approaches to governance, and our philosophies of leadership could not be further apart," he tweeted.
Kennedy Jr. announced last month he will be running as a Democrat.
