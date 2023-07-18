Robbery Suspect Randomly Meets Victim at Gambling Venue, Asks for Forgiveness and Ride Home

An armed robbery in Australia took an unusual turn when the robber apologized and returned the money the following day.
Christopher Howard Gordon, 35, a resident of rural Australia, broke into a home in March 2022, according to ABC News Australia. Gordon knocked on the front door and then entered with a fake firearm, intending to steal "weed and cash."
Once inside the home, Gordon realized that the victim's baby and partner were also present. The victim informed the courts that Gordon's demeanor changed upon realizing an infant was present. He took the victim's money and fled from the home.
In an astonishing coincidence, the two men found themselves in the same gambling venue the following day, 40 minutes away from the victim's home.
While they played on the slot machines, Gordon apologized, explaining that his friend had orchestrated the robbery and he was unaware the family would be home.
As the evening progressed, the two men seemed to develop a friendly rapport. While in court on Monday, the presiding judge, Arushan Pillay, recounted the unusual evening they shared.
"You and the victim sat near each other at the slot machines, intermittently handing the victim between $150 to $200," said Judge Pillay, according to ABC News.
"When the venue closed at midnight, you asked the victim for a lift home, to which he eventually agreed.”
In court on Monday, Judge Pillay commended Gordon's actions following the robbery.
"I consider that your words and actions towards the victim demonstrate a level of immediate remorse,” Judge Pillay said, before sentencing Gordon to time served.
