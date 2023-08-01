Robbers Terrorizing Beach Community IDed as Church Camp Teens by Authorities - The Messenger
Robbers Terrorizing Beach Community IDed as Church Camp Teens by Authorities

Video footage shared by a store owner caught the attention of camp staff in Oregon

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
A pair of teenagers attending church camp in Oregon are facing charges after cops linked them to a string of knife point robberies in a coastal resort town.

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the 16- and 17-year-olds were detained after a member of the leadership team at the camp identified them from video surveillance footage.

“I originally took a shoplifting call involving these two juveniles in the beginning of July," Deputy Kevin Grogan said on a Facebook Post from the sheriff's office. "Over the course of a couple of weeks, they escalated their crimes to Robbery in the First Degree. Luckily, no one was hurt."

The footage from mid-July showed the suspects pointing knives at the shop clerk in Rockaway Beach Center Market, before stealing vape products and alcohol.

When store owners posted screen grabs of the security footage, the suspects were identified by a member of the public who said that the two teens were participants in a weeks-long leadership workshop at nearby Twin Rocks Friends Camp according to a report from KPTV.

A shop owner in Rockaway Beach Center Market in Oregon released the footage of the robbers online
A shop owner in Rockaway Beach Center Market in Oregon released the footage of the robbers onlineTillamook County Sheriff's Office

Donny Sandau, the assistant manager at Grumpy’s Café in Rockaway Beach, told KPTV that it’s concerning to hear about it the incident happening next door to his business.

“It’s kind of scary honestly because you just never knew what was going to happen,” Sandau said. “We are paying more attention to who’s rolling in the front door and just trying to be safe.”

The teens were arrested at the camp on July 21, but their parents refused to give permission for them to be interviewed or cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Officers also carried out a search warrant and seized multiple items.

The pair were taken to the Tillamook County Juvenile Department before heading to a juvenile detention center in Yamhill County.

TCSO said it does not release the names of juveniles involved in criminal investigations.

