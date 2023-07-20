Roald Dahl Museum Labels the Author an ‘Undeniable’ Racist - The Messenger
Roald Dahl Museum Labels the Author an ‘Undeniable’ Racist

Beloved and controversial children's author had a well-known history of antisemitism

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
The Roald Dahl Museum in England has acknowledged the author's racism, calling it "undeniable and indelible."

The museum, located in Great Missenden, England, posted a statement on its website acknowledging the well-known antisemitic comments the beloved and controversial children's author made during his lifetime.

Museum officials also shared their "commitment to anti-racism through being more welcoming, inclusive, diverse and equitable." The statement is also posted near the entrance of the museum.

Dahl, who died in 1990, is known for children's classics like "Matilda" and "James and the Giant Peach." His books have sold more than 300 million copies in over 63 languages and have been adapted into television shows, movies, and musicals.

Roald Dahl
Roald Dahl Museum is now calling author's racist past "undeniable." Ronald Dumont / Stringer
The author has also faced controversy for his antisemitic views. In 2020, the Dahl family and Roald Dahl Story Company released an apology on behalf of the author, which the museum said it "fully supports."

CNN reported one instance of Dahl's antisemitic rhetoric during a 1983 interview with the New Statesman. Dahl was quoted then as saying "There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere; even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

The museum added that they keep a record of Dahl's comments in their collection “so it is not forgotten.”

The statement also mentioned that the museum has been working with several Jewish organizations since 2021, such as the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Community Security Trust and the Antisemitism Policy Trust.

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, told CNN that she supports the museum's efforts.

“The new statements - in their entrance gallery and on their website - are an important starting point with regard to providing the full story about a man whose works are enjoyed by millions. I look forward to working with the museum more closely to explore further ways to raise awareness on this issue and educate about anti-Jewish hate,” she said.

