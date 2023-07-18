Road Traffic Resumes on Crimea Bridge Damaged by Sea Drones

One day after Ukraine struck a critical bridge connecting occupied Crimea with mainland Russia, road traffic apparently had resumed on one lane of the 12-mile span.



Videos posted to Telegram by RBC News showed a steady stream of cars approaching the Kerch Bridge early Tuesday morning.

Traffic was alternating in each direction, RBC said.



On Monday, Ukrainian forces hit the bridge with remote-controlled sea drones, causing part of the roadway to collapse, and killing two people. The $3.9 billion bridge is an important lifeline for Russian forces in Ukraine and is a symbol of Russia’s claim to Crimea.



Asked Tuesday if Russia was preparing military responses to the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Of course, they are being developed."

Russian officials said they stopped a swarm of airborne Ukrainian drones targeting Crimea overnight, shooting down 17 and downing another 11 by electronic means. Ukraine has vowed to liberate Crimea, which Russia occupied the region in 2014 and later illegally annexed.

Crimea is a popular tourist site for Russians.

On Monday, vacationers left the peninsula in a mile-long line of traffic.