Road Raging Driver Spray-Paints Face of Man Who Honked at Him, Gets Own Face Spray-Painted Too

In a bizarre road rage incident, a Texas man is accused of spray-painting another driver's face after the victim honked at him for taking too long at a green light, according to a press release from the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 in Texas.
David Winston was weaving in between lanes and did not realize the light had turned green because he was using his cell phone, the victim claimed. The driver honked his horn to alert Winston that the light had changed, but Winston grew angry and began throwing objects at the victim's vehicle.
Both cars eventually stopped, and the two drivers began fighting. Winston reportedly broke the victim's back window, spray-painted his car, then proceeded to spray the victim's face, blanketing it in a thick coat of white.
The complainant somehow managed to return the favor, covering Winston's face in its own coating of paint.
By the time authorities arrived, both parties had faces covered in white. It's unclear whether the victim had his own can of white paint or if he instead managed to grab the paint can from Winston.
The incident took place along Kuykendahl Road in Harris County, outside of Houston.
Winston is being held at the Harris County Jail for felony criminal mischief, and his bond is set at $1,500.
