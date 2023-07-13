Road-Rage Killing Started with Minor ‘Scrape’ Before Tire Slashing and Fatal Hit: Reports

A minor collision that caused virtually no damage sparked the road-rage incident in New York City that ended with one motorist allegedly mowing down another who'd slashed his tires.

“It was a scrape,” a police source told the New York Daily News.

“It was a love tap. You could barely see the damage.”

Roberto Velez Alvarez, 54, allegedly went berserk after his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was hit by a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta on the Upper East Side around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Alvarez got out of his truck with a knife and slashed the VW's tires, prompting driver Andre Mosby, 26, to allegedly hit the gas and pin Alvarez against a storefront, according to the New York Police Department.

A flat rear tire is seen in TV footage of the Volkswagen Jetta involved in Wednesday's deadly road-rage incident in Manhattan. WABC

Alvarez was taken to the nearby New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The police charged Mosby with manslaughter and assault late Wednesday and he was being held pending arraignment.

Mosby was driving girlfriend Quenteria Daniels to work with their three young children in the back seat when the incident unfolded, Daniels told the Daily News on Thursday.

“We were four blocks away from my workplace when this guy tried to block us and broke our car’s side mirror,” Daniels said.

“My husband asked him to get back to his car and call the cops because we wanted to handle it the right way.”

But Alvarez returned to his pickup and came back with a knife instead, she said.

“He raised his hand with the knife at us,” said Daniels, 27.

“We were terrified. My kids were screaming and shouting.”

Eyewitness Betina Sisi described the mayhem she saw unfold on East 60th Street between Park and Lexington avenues, less than three blocks from Central Park.

"I just saw the guy stopped the car, gets out of the car, argues, gets back to the car, grabs a knife, goes back, flattens the back tire, the front one, goes in front of the car," Sisi told local TV station WABC.

"The next thing that happens, the driver literally goes through him."

Sisi also defended Mosby, saying, "What would you expect?"

"What would be your reaction if you had your family in the car?" Sisi said.

"He was blocking and he couldn't get out of the space, what would you do?"

Tailor Jorge Hernadez said he was returning to his shop above the killing when he saw Mosby "yelling at the guy under the car."

Alvarez "was under the bumper from the chest down," Hernadez told the Daily News.

"He was still conscious. He was trying to reach for his cellphone.”

Alvarez's wife, Alex Garcia, told the Daily News that she didn't believe the official account of the incident.

“I don’t know what happened yesterday. When I hear that he had a knife or something? No," she said.

"I’ve been his wife for 29 years. Never. He doesn’t even yell.”

Garcia added: "I don’t even know that he has a knife."

“Maybe he carries it in the car," she said.

"He liked to eat oranges and he peeled the oranges.”

"He liked to care about other people. My husband is not going to hurt people."

The couple's only child, 25-year-old Steven Velez Garcia, told the Daily News that his father "liked making people happy."

"You tell him you want one piece of bread at the store, he’ll bring you the whole bakery,” the son said.

The address that the police gave for Mosby is the same as that for the Covenant House charity, which operates "supportive housing" for homeless youth there.

A Covenant House spokesperson didn't immediately return an email from The Messenger.

Alvarez didn't have a criminal record, the Daily News said.