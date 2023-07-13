NYC Driver Arrested After Fatally Smashing Into Man Slashing His Tires Following Road-Road Fender-Bender

A road rage incident on the streets of Manhattan has left one man dead, and another in police custody.

Witnesses say 26-year-old Andre Mosby was trying to protect his wife and two young children in the car when he allegedly hit the accelerator and smashed into Roberto Velez Alvarez, 54, according to WNYW.

Alvarez had gotten out of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and was slashing the tires of Mosby's VW Jetta following a fender-bender Wednesday afternoon in New York City, the New York Police Department said.

Alvarez, of Franklin Square, N.Y., was pinned against a building, according to the NYPD.

Emergency responders tried to revive him, but he was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornel Medical Center, where he died.

Onlookers reportedly believed Mosby was acting to protect his family.

"That’s not a situation you would want to have your kids in, in any type of situation, so you would just want to get them out of there and I could tell that’s what his mindset was," witness Michael Gee told WNYW.

Another witness told the NY Post he also believes Mosby was trying to protect his family.

“One of the staff members from this restaurant came out to bring water for the family of the Jetta,” Jay Aha said.

“Someone from the restaurant mentioned, ‘Oh the guy stabbed the tires and [Mosby] was just kind of trying to defend himself.’ ”

Mosby was taken into custody at the scene on manslaughter and assault charges.