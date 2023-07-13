NYC Driver Arrested After Fatally Smashing Into Man Slashing His Tires Following Road-Road Fender-Bender
Witnesses say Andre Mosby was trying to protect his wife and two young children in the car
A road rage incident on the streets of Manhattan has left one man dead, and another in police custody.
Witnesses say 26-year-old Andre Mosby was trying to protect his wife and two young children in the car when he allegedly hit the accelerator and smashed into Roberto Velez Alvarez, 54, according to WNYW.
Alvarez had gotten out of his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and was slashing the tires of Mosby's VW Jetta following a fender-bender Wednesday afternoon in New York City, the New York Police Department said.
Alvarez, of Franklin Square, N.Y., was pinned against a building, according to the NYPD.
- Road-Rage Killing Started with Minor ‘Scrape’ Before Tire Slashing and Fatal Hit: Reports
- Man Hurls Hatchet at Other Driver in Dramatic Road Rage Incident
- Dashcam Footage Shows Austin TV Meteorologist Getting Sucker Punched During Road Rage Incident
- Florida Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Arrested After Negative Google Review Names Him as the Driver
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross Road
Emergency responders tried to revive him, but he was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornel Medical Center, where he died.
Onlookers reportedly believed Mosby was acting to protect his family.
"That’s not a situation you would want to have your kids in, in any type of situation, so you would just want to get them out of there and I could tell that’s what his mindset was," witness Michael Gee told WNYW.
Another witness told the NY Post he also believes Mosby was trying to protect his family.
“One of the staff members from this restaurant came out to bring water for the family of the Jetta,” Jay Aha said.
“Someone from the restaurant mentioned, ‘Oh the guy stabbed the tires and [Mosby] was just kind of trying to defend himself.’ ”
Mosby was taken into custody at the scene on manslaughter and assault charges.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews