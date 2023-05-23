Riverside County Fire Burns More Than 300 Acres

A fire in Riverside County, California, burned more than 300 acres Monday, requiring some residents near the blaze to evacuate for some six hours.

The fire started around 2:10 p.m. along the Ramona Expressway in San Jacinto, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire. Residents along a nearly one-mile stretch of Warren Road were required to evacuate from the area.

As of 7:50 p.m, crews with the Riverside County Fire Department had the fire roughly 20 percent contained and stable at 328 acres. Evacuation orders and warnings for the surrounding area were lifted at 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire did not provide a determination about what caused the fire.