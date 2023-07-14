Rising Teen Baseball Star Loses Hand in Fireworks Accident
The young man said he hopes his story can help prevent others from his fate
An 18-year-old’s dreams of playing college baseball were dashed after a Fourth of July firework accident left him without a right hand.
Jamie Groshong had planned to play baseball for the Panthers at Sacramento City College, but now plans to share his story and help others prevent the tragic fate that befell him, KTXL reported.
The teenager had been lighting off fireworks with his friends over the holiday when one of them malfunctioned and exploded in his hand, he told the news station.
The severity of his injury required his hand to be amputated and he now has bandages wrapped around his right arm.
- Former ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Husband Chris
- Family Loses Their Home and Dog to Fire Started by Fireworks Tossed in Recycling Bin
- Teen Birthrate Hits a New Low, as Rates for Older Women Continue to Rise
- Teen Paralyzed in Car Accident Completes 5k Race
- Monique and Chris Samuels ‘Are Remaining Amicable,’ Avoiding Contention Amid Divorce: Source
“I’ve been doing okay, mentally,” he told the news station. “Looking forward, it’s a little foggy.”
In high school, Groshong had been a three-time all-conference, lefty-swinging baseball player, but the accident stopped his dreams of making it big in their tracks.
“My heart breaks for him,” Melissa Groshong, his mother, said. “He was totally focused and working and doing everything right. And all that hard work was just, you know, taken away from him in an instant.”
A GoFundMe was set up to support the former baseball player and raise money to cover the cost of a prosthetic hand. As of Thursday evening, the fund had raised $94,000 out of its $120,000 goal.
Groshong said his friends and family have been instrumental in supporting him through his recovery, and he told the station he hopes his story can warn others.
“There’s more to life than just having fun. Everything you do, you put yourself at risk for sure," he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews