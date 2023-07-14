Rising Teen Baseball Star Loses Hand in Fireworks Accident - The Messenger
Rising Teen Baseball Star Loses Hand in Fireworks Accident

The young man said he hopes his story can help prevent others from his fate

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
An 18-year-old’s dreams of playing college baseball were dashed after a Fourth of July firework accident left him without a right hand.

Jamie Groshong had planned to play baseball for the Panthers at Sacramento City College, but now plans to share his story and help others prevent the tragic fate that befell him, KTXL reported.

The teenager had been lighting off fireworks with his friends over the holiday when one of them malfunctioned and exploded in his hand, he told the news station.

The severity of his injury required his hand to be amputated and he now has bandages wrapped around his right arm. 

“I’ve been doing okay, mentally,” he told the news station. “Looking forward, it’s a little foggy.” 

In high school, Groshong had been a three-time all-conference, lefty-swinging baseball player, but the accident stopped his dreams of making it big in their tracks.

“My heart breaks for him,” Melissa Groshong, his mother, said. “He was totally focused and working and doing everything right. And all that hard work was just, you know, taken away from him in an instant.”

A GoFundMe was set up to support the former baseball player and raise money to cover the cost of a prosthetic hand. As of Thursday evening, the fund had raised $94,000 out of its $120,000 goal.

Groshong said his friends and family have been instrumental in supporting him through his recovery, and he told the station he hopes his story can warn others.

“There’s more to life than just having fun. Everything you do, you put yourself at risk for sure," he said.

