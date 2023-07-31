Rising Star of USA Cycling Struck and Killed by Car
Magnus White, 17, had been training on his bike in preparation for the world championships next month
A 17-year-old USA Cycling junior rider died on Saturday after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado.
A press release from USA Cycling, published Sunday, said Magnus White had been training when he was struck by the car.
“White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023,” the release said.
White was a member of the US junior men’s national team. In 2021, he won the Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and represented the United States at the Cyclocross World Championships earlier this year in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.
“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” the release said.
Friends of the White family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time,” the release said. “We ride for Magnus.”
