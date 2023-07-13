Rising Football Star Stops to Help Traumatized Teens on Anniversary of His Other Viral Good Deed

Riley Uthe was on the way to the gym with her best friend Emily Kuepker when her car ran out of gas.

After a rescue attempt from Uthe's parents fell short, the Des Moines Register reported that the girls were rescued by Hawkeye linebacker Zach Twedt, who spotted the girls on his way out of Walmart.

Teens Emily Kuepker and Riley Uthe pose with Hawkeye football player Zach Twedt after he rescued the girls after Uthe's care ran out of gas. Salina McCarty/Facebook

The rescue came the night before the anniversary of another viral rescue by Twedt, after he helped single mom Tina Gunn, who had a flat tire in Story City, Iowa. Gunn was able to return home to Omaha, Nebraska, with Twedt's help, and their story went viral after she posted about it on Facebook.

Uthe's mom, Salina McCarthy, told the Register, "It really was just a reminder that when a lot of people are kicking you down, there are a lot of good people in our community." She said the girls had been traumatized the previous night after shots were fired in Iowa City while they were out getting pizza.

At around 1 a.m. on July 9, the Iowa City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Pedestrian Mall, and officers located shell casings and property damage. The incident is currently under investigation. McCarthy said the two men with weapons ended up being on the same parking deck level as her daughter and her friends.

The following day, Uthe decided to go to the gym with Kuepker. "She was pretty scared the next day and had a lot of anxiety. She had gone to pick up Emma, gone to the gym, and her Jeep Renegade is having an issue with the gas reader," McCarthy told the publication. "We remind her to just fill up every day, but she's 17, and even if I was told to do that, I wouldn't as her mom, and she eventually ran out of gas."

McCarthy and her husband, Curtis Uthe, arrived to help the girls, but the rescue fell short when a paper funnel Uthe had brought was not able to handle the gas tank. However, five minutes later, Twedt showed up with a portable gas tank and insisted on helping.

"Ri and Emma may have been a tiny bit mortified when Curt told them they were getting help from a Hawkeye football player," McCarthy wrote in a Facebook post. "Good people doing good things for others makes my heart explode. We will pay it forward."

Twedt said that he has no goal of getting attention when he does good deeds. He just does what he can to be "Iowa Nice." He told the Des Moines Register, "Life's too short. Nobody's too good regardless of whether I'm on the football team or just a farm kid from Story City, Iowa. It doesn't matter."