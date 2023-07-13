Rising Football Star Stops to Help Traumatized Teens on Anniversary of His Other Viral Good Deed
The girls had been dealing with anxiety after being near gunfire the previous night
Riley Uthe was on the way to the gym with her best friend Emily Kuepker when her car ran out of gas.
After a rescue attempt from Uthe's parents fell short, the Des Moines Register reported that the girls were rescued by Hawkeye linebacker Zach Twedt, who spotted the girls on his way out of Walmart.
The rescue came the night before the anniversary of another viral rescue by Twedt, after he helped single mom Tina Gunn, who had a flat tire in Story City, Iowa. Gunn was able to return home to Omaha, Nebraska, with Twedt's help, and their story went viral after she posted about it on Facebook.
- ‘Screaming For His Life’: Family Traumatized After Texas Police Mistakenly Draw Guns in Traffic Stop
- Good Samaritan Driven into Oncoming Traffic After Stop For Hitchhiker on Way to Wedding
- Teen Birthrate Hits a New Low, as Rates for Older Women Continue to Rise
- Kidnapped Texas Teen Rescued in California after Good Samaritans Spotted Her ‘Help Me’ Sign
- Clemson Football Star Allegedly Sold Private Locker Room Photos of His Teammates on OnlyFans
Uthe's mom, Salina McCarthy, told the Register, "It really was just a reminder that when a lot of people are kicking you down, there are a lot of good people in our community." She said the girls had been traumatized the previous night after shots were fired in Iowa City while they were out getting pizza.
At around 1 a.m. on July 9, the Iowa City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Pedestrian Mall, and officers located shell casings and property damage. The incident is currently under investigation. McCarthy said the two men with weapons ended up being on the same parking deck level as her daughter and her friends.
The following day, Uthe decided to go to the gym with Kuepker. "She was pretty scared the next day and had a lot of anxiety. She had gone to pick up Emma, gone to the gym, and her Jeep Renegade is having an issue with the gas reader," McCarthy told the publication. "We remind her to just fill up every day, but she's 17, and even if I was told to do that, I wouldn't as her mom, and she eventually ran out of gas."
McCarthy and her husband, Curtis Uthe, arrived to help the girls, but the rescue fell short when a paper funnel Uthe had brought was not able to handle the gas tank. However, five minutes later, Twedt showed up with a portable gas tank and insisted on helping.
"Ri and Emma may have been a tiny bit mortified when Curt told them they were getting help from a Hawkeye football player," McCarthy wrote in a Facebook post. "Good people doing good things for others makes my heart explode. We will pay it forward."
Twedt said that he has no goal of getting attention when he does good deeds. He just does what he can to be "Iowa Nice." He told the Des Moines Register, "Life's too short. Nobody's too good regardless of whether I'm on the football team or just a farm kid from Story City, Iowa. It doesn't matter."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews