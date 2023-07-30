‘RIP Twitter’ Trends as Bereft Users Still Can’t Get the Bird Out of Their Heads
'X' is apparently failing to spark an internet connection with some die-hard bird lovers
Heartbroken — and angry — fans of the blue bird of Twitter are mourning more intensely than ever over the loss of the iconic logo.
"RIP Twitter" was trending Sunday on Twitter, whose name — and symbol — were changed early last week to "X" by owner Elon Musk.
Company founder Jack Dorsey once explained that "Twitter" was chosen as the brand name because the word means a "short burst of inconsequential information and chirps from birds — and that's exactly what the product was."
"X" has been touted by Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino as the "future state of unlimited interactivity." But it's apparently failing to spark a connection with some die-hard bird lovers, who took to X to complain.
- Elon Musk’s X.com Finally Redirects Users to Twitter, Though Some Still Report Seeing Couch Ads
- Twitter/X User Has @Music Handle Taken by Elon Musk: ‘Just Ripped It Away’
- Musk Pushes Twitter Re-Brand Forward, Linking X.Com to Website After Pledging to Drop ‘All the Birds’
- Why Elon Musk can’t just walk away from the Twitter deal
- These Are The Best Responses To Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrand
The bluebird was shot down by Musk at "just 17," lamented one fan on X.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews