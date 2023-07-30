‘RIP Twitter’ Trends as Bereft Users Still Can’t Get the Bird Out of Their Heads - The Messenger
‘RIP Twitter’ Trends as Bereft Users Still Can’t Get the Bird Out of Their Heads

'X' is apparently failing to spark an internet connection with some die-hard bird lovers

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Heartbroken — and angry — fans of the blue bird of Twitter are mourning more intensely than ever over the loss of the iconic logo.

"RIP Twitter" was trending Sunday on Twitter, whose name — and symbol — were changed early last week to "X" by owner Elon Musk.

Company founder Jack Dorsey once explained that "Twitter" was chosen as the brand name because the word means a "short burst of inconsequential information and chirps from birds — and that's exactly what the product was."

"X" has been touted by Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino as the "future state of unlimited interactivity." But it's apparently failing to spark a connection with some die-hard bird lovers, who took to X to complain.

The bluebird was shot down by Musk at "just 17," lamented one fan on X.

A collage of the Twitter logo upside down next to Elon Musk's Twitter profile with the new &quot;X&quot; logo.
Fans can't get over the loss of "Twitter."Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

