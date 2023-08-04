Influencer Kai Cenat Sparks Massive NYC Riot with PlayStation Giveaway - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Influencer Kai Cenat Sparks Massive NYC Riot with PlayStation Giveaway

A huge crowd was seen surging around the city's Union Square Park

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A giveaway by influencer Kai Cenat in New York City Friday turned violent as crowds surged and objects including construction materials were thrown around.

A Level 4 mobilization was called in response to the situation, meaning that all NYPD resources in the five boroughs were called to the area.

Cenat was later arrested along with others connected with the afternoon's events.

Video shared online and broadcast from CBS News' chopper showed a huge crowd in Manhattan's Union Square Park mid-afternoon.

Read More

When a large crowd gathered, officials asked people to stay away from the area. The police department told The Messenger it was there for crowd control.

YouTuber apparently causes large disturbance in New York City's Union Square
Union Square crowdCBS News

Fans of YouTubers Fanum and Kai were reportedly waiting for a PlayStation giveaway event when events took a turn for the worst.

In a broadcast on Twitch from inside a truck parked near the park on Friday afternoon, Cenat waved gift cards he'd announced for the giveaway, along with PS5s and gaming chairs.

"This **** looking like a movie," he said. "They throwing tear gas out there."

He told followers he would not be doing anything until it was safe to do so, before being seen heading out into the crowd with his team.

Fans could be seen running after him as he crossed from a side street into Union Square.

People could be seen running around, standing on vehicles and throwing objects including construction materials and hoardings.

There were unconfirmed reports of multiple injuries as fights broke out.

'People were suffering out here'

Police reportedly used tear gas to try and disperse the crowd, while drivers were left trapped in their cars unable to leave the area.

At a press conference at 6pm, the NYPD said officers used drones to monitor the situation as it developed and to try and ensure further violence didn't occur.

"After numerous warnings, and being hit with rocks, bottles and other debris, we started to make arrests to clear out the park," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey told reporters.

"Individuals were also lighting fireworks and throwing them toward police and each other"

The influencer was removed from the scene for his safety, the NYPD said, and they were in communication with him about the incident.

Discussions are ongoing about whether Cenat would be charged and the total number of arrests is being tallied.

"I personally observed young people bleeding from their heads and faces," Maddrey added. "I observed young people having panic attacks, anxiety attacks, asthma attacks. People were suffering out here."

He said the NYPD had experienced events like this before, but never on this scale, and that this showed the power of social media.

Shoppers and subway riders see disruption

Subway service at the nearby 14th St-Union Square station was suspended as events unfolded, but was later restored.

The Union Square Whole Foods supermarket on the south side of the park was being evacuated via the rear service entrance, while NYPD closed surrounding streets and tried to extract a bus stuck in the crowd.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.