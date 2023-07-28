Rikers Inmate Disguises Himself in Officer’s Uniform in Attempted Escape

An inmate at Rikers Island jail tried to escape by disguising himself as a guard after acquiring a Correction Department uniform.
The New York Daily News reported that Bokeem Jones donned the stolen uniform on Thursday, July 28, at the Otis M. Bantum Correctional Center. The 28-year-old was strolling down the corridor when staff members recognized him and ordered him to halt at around 10:25 PM.
Jones then attempted to flee, but three guards managed to subdue him using pepper spray. According to the New York Post, three Department of Corrections staff members were injured during Jones' escape attempt.
"Last night at approximately 10:30 p.m., a person in custody tried to escape from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center by disguising himself in a DOC uniform and attempting to leave a secure area," a DOC representative said in a statement. "Officers identified the detainee in a hallway and quickly apprehended him. The incident is under investigation."
- NYC Mayor Adams Rejects Federal Takeover of Rikers Island, Vows to Lead Prison Reform Himself
- Arkansas Inmate Escapes Twice in 24 Hours, Steals Guard’s Car
- NYC Considering Housing Migrants Shuttered Rikers Island Jail
- Fellow Inmate Arrested For Helping Accused Murderer Spring From Prison
- One Colorado Inmate Still on the Run After Four Escaped Jail Over Weekend
The incident placed the jail under lockdown until Friday morning.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness