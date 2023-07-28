Rikers Inmate Disguises Himself in Officer’s Uniform in Attempted Escape

An inmate at Rikers Island jail tried to escape by disguising himself as a guard after acquiring a Correction Department uniform.

The New York Daily News reported that Bokeem Jones donned the stolen uniform on Thursday, July 28, at the Otis M. Bantum Correctional Center. The 28-year-old was strolling down the corridor when staff members recognized him and ordered him to halt at around 10:25 PM.

Jones then attempted to flee, but three guards managed to subdue him using pepper spray. According to the New York Post, three Department of Corrections staff members were injured during Jones' escape attempt.

"Last night at approximately 10:30 p.m., a person in custody tried to escape from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center by disguising himself in a DOC uniform and attempting to leave a secure area," a DOC representative said in a statement. "Officers identified the detainee in a hallway and quickly apprehended him. The incident is under investigation."

The incident placed the jail under lockdown until Friday morning.