Ride-Hailing Apps Uber, Lyft Hit Back Against Minneapolis Law To Raise Drivers’ Pay

Uber and Lyft threatened to cease operations in the US city of Minneapolis if it passes a new law that affects wages for the ride-hailing apps’ drivers.



The proposed ordinance entitles drivers to a minimum compensation for completed miles and minutes while operating in the city of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis City Council which is set to vote on the bill before August 17.



If passed, the ordinance would raise drivers’ minimum compensation to $0.51 per minute and $1.40 per mile, local news site Sahan Journal reported on Tuesday. Wages would increase alongside the city’s minimum wage, according to the law, and drivers’ rights like the ability to appeal account deactivations and suspensions from Uber and Lyft would be protected.



But the ride-hailing apps pushed back. The companies have used the same tactics to deter similar legislation on the state level in Minnesota — previously, Uber and Lyft persuaded the governor to veto a law proposed by state lawmakers.



"While our hope is to be able to continue operating in the remainder of the Twin Cities area and the state more broadly, the outstanding questions within the bill language also puts this future into doubt," Lyft wrote in a letter to the City Council Tuesday, according to a CBS News report.



The company said if the law is passed, it would stop operations in the city by January 1, 2024.



Uber made a similar appeal to its customers in the city.



In an email to Minneapolis customers, the San Francisco-based company explained that "If this bill were to pass, we would unfortunately have no choice but to greatly reduce service, and possibly shut down operations entirely.”



The ordinance has the support of four city council members but requires the backing of at least nine members to avoid any veto by Mayor Jacob Frey, the Sahan Journal reports.